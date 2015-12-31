Bill Cosby charged

Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto, December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004...more

Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto, December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004 in the first criminal case against the comedian accused of misconduct by dozens of women. The accuser in the case, Constand, a former basketball team manager at Temple University in Philadelphia, Cosby's alma mater, is one of more than 50 women who have publicly accused Cosby of sexually assaulting them in incidents dating back decades. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Close