Bill Cosby charged
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. Cosby was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman in 2004 after...more
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto, December 30, 2015. Cosby, who cultivated a father-figure image over decades, was charged on Wednesday with sexually assaulting a woman at his home in 2004...more
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks her dogs in Toronto, December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Blinch
Bill Cosby arrives with attorney Monique Pressley (R) for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby is pictured in this booking photo provided by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office and taken on December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Montgomery County District Attorney's Office/Handout via Reuters
Bill Cosby leaves his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby exits the Montgomery County Courthouse after being arraigned on sexual assault charges in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Bill Cosby arrives for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
Police set up a barrier in advance of the arrival of Bill Cosby for his arraignment on sexual assault charges at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Elkins Park, Pennsylvania December 30, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Makela
