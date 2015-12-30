Bill Cosby's accusers
Andrea Constand, who accuses Bill Cosby of sexually assaulting her, walks in a park in Toronto, December 30, 2015. Neither Cosby nor his representatives could be reached for comment. He and his lawyers, while acknowledging marital infidelity on...more
Former Mrs America Lisa Christie, who alleges misconduct by Bill Cosby, holds up photos of her younger self, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Attorney Gloria Allred speaks accompanied by actress Lili Bernard announcing allegations against comedian Bill Cosby in New York, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
(L-R) Attorney Gloria Allred, Janice Baker Kinney, Marcella Tate, and Autumn Burns attend a news conference announcing more allegations against comedian Bill Cosby in Los Angeles, April 23, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Attorney Gloria Allred holds a matchbook that was saved by Margie Shapiro from a night she says she was victimized by comedian Bill Cosby, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
Sharon Van Ert, a new alleged sexual assault victim of comedian Bill Cosby, holds up a photo of her younger self, as attorney Gloria Allred holds another photo of Van Ert, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Eden Tirl, a model and actress who was hired for a role on The Cosby Show, speaks about her alleged sexual harassment by Bill Cosby, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Writer Sammie Mays speaks, May 1, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Ornitz
Attorney Gloria Allred comforts Linda Ridgeway Whitedeer, a former actress, as she speaks about her alleged assault by Bill Cosby, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Two of three women who allege they were sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, Linda Kirkpatrick and an unidentified woman, sit with lawyer Gloria Allred, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attorney Gloria Allred (C) stands with Donna Barrett (L) and a woman identified as Dottye (R), two women who have accused Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct, October 23, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Pictures taken at about the time of the alleged sexual assault of Colleen Hughes, a former flight attendant, are shown after she spoke of her alleged assault by Bill Cosby, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
Beth Ferrier pauses during a news conference in Los Angeles, December 3, 2014. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Pamela Abeyta (L), Sharon Van Ert (2nd L), and Lisa Christie (R) hold up photos of themselves from a younger age, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny Moloshok
Linda Kirkpatrick listens to a question after speaking at a news conference, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Helen Hayes attends a news conference, December 3, 2014. Hayes accused Cosby of groping her breast at a restaurant in 1973. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Sunni Welles and Gloria Allred (C) hug as Margie Shapiro (R) looks on during a news conference to allege that Welles and Shapiro believe that they were drugged and sexually assaulted by Bill Cosby, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/David McNew
A woman who gave her name only as Chelan speaks during a news conference, December 3, 2014. Chelan said that as a 17-year-old working at the Las Vegas Hilton in 1986, Cosby drugged her, gave her alcohol and began to fondle her before she blacked out....more
Sharon Van Ert, who alleges misconduct by Bill Cosby along with two others in the room, Pamela Abeyta and former Mrs. America Lisa Christie (not pictured), cries as she reads a statement during a news conference, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Danny...more
Attorney Gloria Allred (L) comforts a woman they called 'Elizabeth' during a news conference August 20, 2015. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
Tamara Green, the plaintiff in a defamation lawsuit against Bill Cosby that alleges that she was sexually assaulted by Cosby in the 1970s and that he and his attorneys later said she had lied about it, speaks to a Washington news conference by video...more
Attorney Gloria Allred comforts Charlotte Fox (2nd R), who is accusing Bill Cosby of sexual misconduct, during a news conference in New York, August 20, 2015. Also pictured are accusers, a woman they called 'Elizabeth' (L) and Sarita Butterfield (R)....more
One of three women who allege they were sexually assaulted by comedian Bill Cosby listens to a question after speaking at a news conference in Los Angeles, January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Attorney Gloria Allred holds up the cover of New York Magazine as she speaks during a news conference with new accusers against Bill Cosby at attorney her office in Los Angeles, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Patrick T. Fallon
