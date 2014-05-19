Billboard Music Awards
Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Robin Thicke performs "Get Her Back" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo jumps as he performs "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Musician John Legend performs "All of Me" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo and 2 Chainz perform "Talk Dirty" at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood perform "Somethin' Bad". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Charli XCX and Iggy Azalea perform "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
Singers Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull perform at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons performs "Tiptoe". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Rapper Whiz Khalifah presents the top R&B song award to singer Robin Thicke for t"Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ariana Grande performs "Problem". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Lorde accepts the top new artist award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan accepts the award for Top Country Artist. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Brian Kelley (L) and Tyler Hubbard (R) of Florida Georgia Line perform "This is How We Roll" with Luke Bryan. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Country singer Shania Twain presents an award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
5 Seconds of Summer perform "She Looks so Perfect". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ricky Martin performs "Vida". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
John Legend performs "All of Me". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez as she performs. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shakira performs "Empire". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Luke Bryan performs "Play it Again". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jason Derulo performs "Talk Dirty" with Snoop Dogg. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Claudia Leitte performs "We Are One" with Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Imagine Dragons accept the top rock album award. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Katy Perry on a large screen as she accepts her award for Top Female Artist via satellite. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull performs at the start of the show. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Singer Robin Thicke accepts the award for top R&B song for "Blurred Lines". REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Iggy Azalea performs "Fancy". REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Carrie Underwood accepts the milestone award. REUTERS/ Steve Marcus
Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
Justin Timberlake is shown on a large screen as he accepts the award for Top Artist at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/Steve Marcus (UNITED STATES - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT) (BILLBOARDAWARDS-SHOW)
Next Slideshows
Billboard red carpet
Style from the Billboard Awards red carpet.
Orange is the New Black premiere
Cast members celebrate season two of Netflix series "Orange is the New Black".
Playmate of the Year
Kennedy Summers is named Playboy's Playmate of the Year for 2014.
Curtain falls on Palm Springs show
The Fabulous Palm Springs Follies prepares to close its long-running revue in the California desert.
MORE IN PICTURES
Garcia wins Masters Green Jacket
Spain's Sergio Garcia ended nearly two decades of major disappointment when he beat England's Justin Rose in a playoff to win the U.S. Masters at Augusta.
Cherry blossoms of Japan
Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Truck drives into crowd in Sweden
At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.
Xi and Trump come face-to-face
President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.
Grand National style
Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.
U.S. missile strike on Syria
The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.
Russian forces in Syria
Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.