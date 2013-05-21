Billboard Music Awards
Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Jennifer Lopez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Members of The Band Perry perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracy Morgan and Psy perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Chris Brown performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Selena Gomez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Justin Bieber accepts the 'Milestone Award' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Will.i.am performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Bruno Mars performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Guetta performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Pitbull and Christina Aguilera perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Taylor Swift accepts the award for 'Top Billboard 200 Album' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Ed Sheeran performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
David Guetta accepts the award for 'Dance Artist of the Year' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Madonna accepts the award for 'Top Touring Artist' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Miley Ray Cyrus arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Shania Twain arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Psy arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
Selena Gomez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus
