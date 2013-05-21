Edition:
Billboard Music Awards

<p>Taylor Swift performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Jennifer Lopez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Members of The Band Perry perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Tracy Morgan and Psy perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Nicki Minaj and Lil Wayne perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Chris Brown performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Prince performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Selena Gomez performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Justin Bieber accepts the 'Milestone Award' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Will.i.am performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Bruno Mars performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>David Guetta performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Pitbull and Christina Aguilera perform during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Taylor Swift accepts the award for 'Top Billboard 200 Album' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Tracy Morgan speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Ed Sheeran performs during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Nicki Minaj speaks onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>David Guetta accepts the award for 'Dance Artist of the Year' during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Madonna accepts the award for 'Top Touring Artist' onstage during the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Miley Ray Cyrus arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Shania Twain arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Kesha arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Carly Rae Jepsen arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Psy arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

<p>Selena Gomez arrives at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, May 19, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Marcus</p>

Tuesday, May 21, 2013

