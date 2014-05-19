Edition:
Billboard red carpet

<p>Luke Bryan holds the award for top country artist backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Singer Kesha arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Actress Sarah Hyland arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Singer Brad Paisley poses backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood holds the Milestone Award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Josh Grobin, Brad Paisley, Kesha and Ludacris (L-R) pose backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Actor Tom Green arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Singer Jennifer Lopez poses with her Icon award backstage at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Josh Grobin arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Pete Wentz arrives at the 2014 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada May 18, 2014. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Singer Kelly Rowland. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Singer John Legend and model Chrissy Teigen. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Jennifer Lopez. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Nicki Minaj. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Kesha. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Liv Warfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Shakira. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Actress Danica McKellar. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Charli XCX. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Luke Bryan and wife, Caroline Boyer. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Model Amber Rose. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Ben McKee, Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon and Daniel Platzman of Imagine Dragons. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Miranda Lambert. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Natasha Bedingfield. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Ludacris. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Singer Jordan Sparks. REUTERS/ L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Musician Ryan Tedder of OneRepublic (L) and Genevieve Tedder. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Jason Derulo. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Kendall Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Fred Durst. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Billy Ray Cyrus. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

<p>Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner. REUTERS/L.E. Baskow</p>

