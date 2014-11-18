Bird flu hits Europe
A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. H5N8, a highly contagious strain of bird flu, has been found on farms in northern England, Germany and the Netherlands....more
An official sprays ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Police tape and warning signs are seen outside a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Officials spray agricultural machinery at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ducks in cages are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials check gas cylinders as they work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man wearing a protective mask and suit inspects a container containing eggs and the bodies of culled chickens at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Experts arrive at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
A logo is seen at the entrance of a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
Experts wearing protection suits examine trays used to transport chicks at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
Next Slideshows
Brotherhood behind bars
Leaders of the Muslim Brotherhood during their trial on charges of spying and terrorism in Cairo.
Funeral for Jerusalem rabbis
Three rabbis killed in the Jerusalem synagogue attack are laid to rest.
Earth from above
A bird's eye view of remarkable places on our planet.
Clashes in West Bank
Recent clashes between Israeli police and Palestinians have raised fears of a new uprising.
MORE IN PICTURES
Landslide devastates Colombia
Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.
Paraguay faces constitutional crisis
Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.