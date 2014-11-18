Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 18, 2014 | 8:10pm GMT

Bird flu hits Europe

A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. H5N8, a highly contagious strain of bird flu, has been found on farms in northern England, Germany and the Netherlands. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

A digger is used to dump eggs and chickens into a container at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. H5N8, a highly contagious strain of bird flu, has been found on farms in northern England, Germany and the Netherlands.

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
REUTERS/Marco De Swart
An official sprays ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

An official sprays ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
An official sprays ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Police tape and warning signs are seen outside a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Police tape and warning signs are seen outside a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Police tape and warning signs are seen outside a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Officials spray agricultural machinery at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Officials spray agricultural machinery at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Officials spray agricultural machinery at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Ducks in cages are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Ducks in cages are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Ducks in cages are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials check gas cylinders as they work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials check gas cylinders as they work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials check gas cylinders as they work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials work at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England, November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Experts wearing protective suits are seen at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble
A man wearing a protective mask and suit inspects a container containing eggs and the bodies of culled chickens at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

A man wearing a protective mask and suit inspects a container containing eggs and the bodies of culled chickens at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A man wearing a protective mask and suit inspects a container containing eggs and the bodies of culled chickens at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Tuesday, November 18, 2014
Department For Environment Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) officials move crates of ducks during a cull at a duck farm in Nafferton, northern England November 18, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples
Experts arrive at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Experts arrive at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Experts arrive at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
A logo is seen at the entrance of a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

A logo is seen at the entrance of a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
A logo is seen at the entrance of a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
Experts wearing protection suits examine trays used to transport chicks at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Experts wearing protection suits examine trays used to transport chicks at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart

Reuters / Monday, November 17, 2014
Experts wearing protection suits examine trays used to transport chicks at a poultry farm in Hekendorp, Netherlands November 17, 2014. REUTERS/Marco De Swart
