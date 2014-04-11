Bizarre buildings
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the...more
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, about 160km (99 miles) from the capital Belgrade May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter, according to the house's co-owner, who was among those involved in its construction. REUTERS/Marko Djurica (SERBIA - Tags: ENVIRONMENT SOCIETY TRAVEL TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY)
People sit in front of a house, which was built upside down by Polish architects Irek Glowacki and Marek Rozhanski, in the western Austrian village of Terfens May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is in Wuxi, China, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A very thin house is pictured at the end of a terrace in London August 30, 2011. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling,China, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/China Daily
A house partially built in the shape of an airplane in Abuja, Nigeria November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, China, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
Postal worker Glenn Gray passes a piece of public art, depicting a sliding house in a residential road in Margate, southern England October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A lavatory-shaped house, Haewoojae, which means the house for satisfying one's anxiety, in Suwon, South Korea, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A man takes a picture of the one of the world's narrowest buildings, built as an artistic installation wedged between two existing buildings, in Warsaw, Poland, October 23, 2012. The building just 92 cm (36 inches) wide as its narrowest point. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
A laborer works at an upside-down house under construction at Fengjing Ancient Town, Jinshan District, south of Shanghai, China, March 17, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A privately built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential block in Beijing, August 13, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
People pray around Saint George, one of the 11 monolithic rock-cut churches, during a Good Friday celebration in Lalibela, Ethiopia, May 3, 2013. REUTERS/ Goran Tomasevic
A privately-built illegal temple-like structure on the top of a 20-storey residential block in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
