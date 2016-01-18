Bizarre buildings
People take pictures in front of a shoe-shaped church in Chiayi, southern Taiwan, January 18, 2016. The church took three months and about $685,000 to build. It is expected to open in February 2016, before the Lunar New Year, according to the Chiayi...more
A house built on a rock on the river Drina is seen near the western Serbian town of Bajina Basta, May 22, 2013. The house was built in 1968 by a group of young men who decided that the rock on the river was an ideal place for a tiny shelter,...more
A house partially built in the shape of an airplane is seen in Abuja, Nigeria, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic
A man passes a house built upside-down in Russia's Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, December 14, 2014. The house was constructed as an attraction for local residents and tourists. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A worker sweeps a third floor balcony at the Lego Hotel at Legoland in Carlsbad, California, January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Blake
A piece of public art depicting a sliding house in a residential road in Margate, southern England, October 9, 2013. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Teachers and students exercise on the playground located on the roof of a kindergarten building, in Xi'an, Shaanxi province, China, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Thierry Atta sweeps the courtyard of his house built in the shape of a crocodile in Ivory Coast's capital Abidjan, September 11, 2008. REUTERS/Thierry Gouegnon
A car, with an interior that has been converted into a bedroom, sits mounted on poles outside an Amsterdam hotel, September 21, 2006. REUTERS/Robin van Lonkhuijsen
Houses are seen on the rooftop of a factory building in Dongguan, Guangdong province, China, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/China Daily
An aerial view of a building shaped like a clay teapot is seen in Wuxi, Jiangsu province, China, March 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Dutch tourists pose for a photo inside the bedroom of the 'Crazy House', which is built upside-down, in the village of Affoldern near the Edersee lake, in Germany, May 7, 2014. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
A car stops beside a house in the middle of a newly built road in Wenling, Zhejiang province, November 22, 2012. An elderly couple refused to sign an agreement to allow their house to be demolished. Their house is the only building left standing on a...more
A lavatory-shaped house, Haewoojae, is seen in Suwon, south of Seoul, South Korea, November 9, 2007. REUTERS/Jo Yong-Hak
A portion of a treehouse hotel called Treehotel is seen under construction in the Swedish village of Harads, July 5, 2010. REUTERS/Matt Cowan
A woman tours the Ice Hotel in Sainte-Catherine-de-la-Jacques-Cartier, Quebec January 31, 2008. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger
Workers demolish a privately-built villa, surrounded by imitation rocks, on the rooftop of a 26-storey residential building in Beijing, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer
The Heliodome, a bioclimatic solar house is seen in Cosswiller in the Alsacian countryside near Strasbourg, France, August 4, 2011. The house is designed as a giant three-dimensional sundial, set on a fixed angle in relationship to the sun's...more
Tables and chairs made from blocks of salt are seen at the salt hotel on Uyuni salt lake, which holds the world's largest reserve of lithium, in Bolivia, November 28, 2010. REUTERS/Gaston Brito
Czech builder Bohumil Lhota turns the house he built near the town of Jablonec nad Nisou, northeast from Prague, August 7, 2012. Lhota's house is able to move up and down and rotate on its sides, which allows him to adjust to his preferred window...more
