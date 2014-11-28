Black Friday frenzy
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.
People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.
Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
People wait in line to buy electronic items at a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York.
A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers queue to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.
People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.
A shopper looks over the selection of toys for sale at Walmart on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.
A Walmart employee helps a customer load a 50" TV he bought on sale for $218 at sunrise on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.
Black Friday advertisements are seen in the bottom of a shopping cart outside a shopping area in Westbury, New York.
