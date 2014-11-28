Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Nov 28, 2014 | 5:58pm GMT

Black Friday frenzy

Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers wrestle over a television as they compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Close
1 / 24
Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.

Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Thanksgiving Day shoppers line up to start shopping at a Target store in Chicago.
Close
2 / 24
People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.

People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People line up outside before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
Close
3 / 24
People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.

People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People carry shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
4 / 24
Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers compete to purchase retail items on Black Friday at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Close
5 / 24
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
6 / 24
A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.

A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A girl poses with an Olaf plush toy from Disney's Frozen toy line at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Close
7 / 24
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.

Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Protesters hold signs aloft outside Macy's before the kick off of Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
8 / 24
Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Women try on shoes in Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
9 / 24
People wait in line to buy electronic items at a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York.

People wait in line to buy electronic items at a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People wait in line to buy electronic items at a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York.
Close
10 / 24
A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.

A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A girl chooses an item from Disney's Princess toy line up to purchase at the Toys R Us store in Times Square.
Close
11 / 24
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.

Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers line up outside Best Buy before the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
Close
12 / 24
A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.

A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A shopper buys a TV inside Best Buy as the store opens in Newport, New Jersey.
Close
13 / 24
A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.

A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A sales assistant carries boxes of shoes in Macy's during Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
14 / 24
Shoppers queue to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Shoppers queue to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers queue to purchase retail items on "Black Friday" at an Asda superstore in Wembley, north London.
Close
15 / 24
People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.

People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People shop for Skylander toys at Toys R Us in Times Square in New York.
Close
16 / 24
People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.

People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
People look in the window before the Toys R Us store opened in Times Square.
Close
17 / 24
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.

A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A shopper pushes a cart loaded with a TV outside a Target store in Newport, New Jersey.
Close
18 / 24
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
19 / 24
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Shoppers enter Macy's to kick off Black Friday sales in New York.
Close
20 / 24
Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.

Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Thanksgiving Day shoppers carry televisions at a Target store in Chicago.
Close
21 / 24
A shopper looks over the selection of toys for sale at Walmart on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.

A shopper looks over the selection of toys for sale at Walmart on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A shopper looks over the selection of toys for sale at Walmart on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.
Close
22 / 24
A Walmart employee helps a customer load a 50" TV he bought on sale for $218 at sunrise on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.

A Walmart employee helps a customer load a 50" TV he bought on sale for $218 at sunrise on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
A Walmart employee helps a customer load a 50" TV he bought on sale for $218 at sunrise on Black Friday in Broomfield, Colorado.
Close
23 / 24
Black Friday advertisements are seen in the bottom of a shopping cart outside a shopping area in Westbury, New York.

Black Friday advertisements are seen in the bottom of a shopping cart outside a shopping area in Westbury, New York.

Reuters / Friday, November 28, 2014
Black Friday advertisements are seen in the bottom of a shopping cart outside a shopping area in Westbury, New York.
Close
24 / 24
View Again
View Next
Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Next Slideshows

Inside North Korea

Inside North Korea

Rare scenes from within the reclusive state.

28 Nov 2014
Bhopal - 30 years on

Bhopal - 30 years on

On December 2, 1984, a Union Carbide factory accidentally leaked cyanide gas into the air, killing thousands of largely poor Indians.

28 Nov 2014
Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade

Highlights from the Thanksgiving Day parade.

27 Nov 2014
Protests over Ferguson continue

Protests over Ferguson continue

Demonstrations continue in Ferguson and beyond.

27 Nov 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Action Putin

Action Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin takes on physical pursuits in his downtime.

Plucked from the Mediterranean

Plucked from the Mediterranean

About 400 migrants onboard a drifting overcrowded wooden boat are rescued from the Mediterranean Sea off the Libyan coast.

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Brutal street battle for Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Russia's kid cadets

Russia's kid cadets

Inside the General Yermolov Cadet School, which teaches military skills in addition to regular middle school lessons.

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Helping amputee animals walk again

Helping amputee animals walk again

From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.

China from above

China from above

A bird's eye view of the most populous country.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures