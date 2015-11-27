Edition:
Black Friday madness

Women shop for handbags at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Shoppers enter the Herald Square Subway station after early morning Black Friday Shopping in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Salvation Army Bell Ringer Nate Hinzman dances for Black Friday shoppers outside Bloomingdales department in Manhattan. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Nancy Villagomez pays for her purchases during Black Friday shopping at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Shoppers wait to enter Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A boy waits for his mother as she tries on shoes at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Shoppers ride the subway after early morning Black Friday shopping in New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A worker carries a television for a customer who made a purchase during Black Friday shopping at a Target store in Chicago, Illinois. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
An empty shopping cart is seen in a shopping center parking lot in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman peers through the entrance at Toys "R" Us Times Square store before the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman carries shoes at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People enter Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Staff members arrange shoe boxes at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Some of the first customers enter Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A child grabs a Star Wars Stormtrooper toy at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People wait in line to enter a Best Buy store in Westbury, New York. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A girl peers through the window at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Women shop for handbags at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman in a turkey hat takes a photo as she enters Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People count money at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
A woman peers through the window at Toys "R" Us Times Square store before the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Staff work the cash registers at Macy's Herald Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
People ride an escalator at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
Star Wars toys are seen at Toys "R" Us Times Square store during the early opening of the Black Friday sales in Manhattan. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Reuters / Friday, November 27, 2015
