Black Friday
A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford
People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam
A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A shopper makes her way past an endcap that once held discounted pillows at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
Annette and Jimmy McClellan shop for knives at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress
A crowd of shoppers browse at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn
