Black Friday

Friday, November 23, 2012

A man pushes a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two Best Buy employees share a high five before the store's Black Friday shopping opening in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

People pull loaded shopping carts at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Customers are pictured with their shopping bags outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square during the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People shop for televisions at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A customer guides carts of video gaming consoles inside Best Buy in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A customer looks at a video game at Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Victoria Wachowiak pushes a shopping cart with a 50-inch televison at Target on Thanksgiving Day in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A sales personnel stands next to a shelf of LeapPad games at a Toys R Us store on Thanksgiving Day in Times Square, New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shoppers look over items on sale at a Macy's store in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

A man pushes a shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman and her daughter push a heavy shopping cart at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

A woman looks at clothes while other customers wait at a Macy's store during Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

Shoppers carry shopping bags as they leave Macy's in New York, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Keith Bedford

People wait in line for Target to open on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

Best Buy general manager Brendan McKeon speaks to his employees prior to the store's Black Friday shopping frenzy in San Francisco, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Two shoppers move a flat-screen television inside Best Buy during Black Friday in San Francisco, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

A man pushes a loaded shopping cart at a Walmart store, on Thanksgiving day in North Bergan, New Jersey, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Customers line up outside a Toys R Us store in Times Square on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in New York, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A shopper makes her way past an endcap that once held discounted pillows at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

Annette and Jimmy McClellan shop for knives at a Walmart Store in Chicago, November 23, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress

A crowd of shoppers browse at Target on the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Burbank, California, November 22, 2012. REUTERS/Jonathan Alcorn

