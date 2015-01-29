Edition:
Blast at Mexico hospital

Federal police stand guard as members of a rescue team work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

A broken reception window is seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Police officers stand guard as rescue teams work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Emergency responders work at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Relatives of victims cry at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers wait to enter the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Police stand guard near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rescue workers arrive at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Members of Red Cross walk past police officers at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Police officers run near the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

Rescue workers are seen at the site of an explosion at a maternity hospital in Mexico City, January 29, 2015. REUTERS/Henry Romero

