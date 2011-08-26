Edition:
Blast hits U.N. building

Friday, August 26, 2011

A victim of a bomb blast ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja is loaded into an ambulance, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

Rescue workers are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

A U.N. staff member directs an ambulance after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

Damage is seen in a room after a bomb blast at the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NTA via Reuters TV

A damaged U.N. vehicle is seen after a bomb blast at the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/NTA via Reuters TV

An unidentified victim weeps after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

Victims await treatment after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

U.N. staff are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

U.N. staff are seen after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

Blood is pictured from victims of a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

The scene of a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

A scene after a bomb blast that ripped through the United Nations offices in the Nigerian capital of Abuja, August 26, 2011. REUTERS/Afolabi Sodtunde

