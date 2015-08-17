Edition:
Mon Aug 17, 2015

Blast in Bangkok

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom

Reuters / Monday, August 17, 2015
