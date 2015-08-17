Blast in Bangkok
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital,...more
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Experts investigate at the site of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The body of a victim is covered with white sheet as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Blood is seen near a victim's shoe, as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Bodies of victims are covered with white sheet among wreckages of motorcycles and other debris as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of the blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Experts work at the site of the blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
Security forces inspect the site of a blast in central Bangkok, Thailand, August 17, 2015. REUTERS/Chaiwat Subprasom
