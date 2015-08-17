Blast in Bangkok

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital,...more

Wreckage of motorcycles are seen as security forces and emergency workers gather at the scene of a blast in central Bangkok, August 17, 2015. A bomb on a motorcycle exploded on Monday just outside a Hindu shrine in the centre of the Thai capital, killing at least 12 people, police and a rescue worker said. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Close