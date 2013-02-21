Blast in Damascus
Vehicles burn near a crater on a road after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn near a crater on a road after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
People walk near debris and damaged vehicles after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
People walk near debris and damaged vehicles after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A view shows the site of an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A view shows the site of an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
People walk near damaged cars after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
People walk near damaged cars after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Men try to help a man who is injured after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Men try to help a man who is injured after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Vehicles burn after an explosion at central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Damaged vehicles and the Russian embassy building (rear C) are seen after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Damaged vehicles and the Russian embassy building (rear C) are seen after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A general view of the destruction after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
A general view of the destruction after an explosion in central Damascus, February 21, 2013. REUTERS/Sana
Next Slideshows
Mali et La France
French troops battle Islamist rebels in Mali.
Plane crash in Yemen
A military plane crashes in downtown Sanaa.
Who's at LFW?
Celebs in the front row at London Fashion Week.
Clash at Madrid airport
Striking union workers clash with police at Barajas airport.
MORE IN PICTURES
Persian New Year
Followers of the Persian calendar celebrate Newroz, marking the arrival of spring and the new year.
Drones in the sky
The varied roles of drones.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
Banksy hotel opens to guests
The first guests arrive at Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem.
Mourning Martin McGuinness
The coffin of the IRA peacemaker is carried through the streets of Londonderry, Northern Ireland.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.