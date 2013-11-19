Edition:
Pictures | Tue Nov 19, 2013 | 5:15pm GMT

Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut

<p>Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine</p>

<p>A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy</p>

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine</p>

<p>Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

<p>Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

<p>Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir</p>

<p>Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir</p>

