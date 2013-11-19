Blasts hit Iranian embassy in Beirut
Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
Fires burn and smoke rises from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy
A man carrying a wounded woman runs from the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Issam Kobeisy
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy (L) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A domestic worker covered with blood reacts near the site of explosions close to the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A soldier and policeman gesture at the site of the explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
A security personnel officer looks back as he walks past a burnt motorcycle at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
The site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut, is seen in this general view November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Schoolchildren cry near the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medical personnel transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
A man walks near burning cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Yassine
Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Army soldiers, security police officers and civilians gather around a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/ Mohamed Azakir
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Soldiers, policemen and medical personnel gather at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Medics transport a body at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil defence personnel carry a wounded man at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Lebanese Army soldiers inspect the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy complex (R) in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Civil Defence personnel extinguish a fire on cars at the site of explosions near the Iranian embassy in Beirut November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mahmoud Kheir
Next Slideshows
Growing up in the EU parliament
Italy's Member of the European Parliament Licia Ronzulli takes her daughter Vittoria to work.
JFK's death car
As the 50th anniversary of the assassination of President Kennedy looms, a look at the presidential limousine where Kennedy was assassinated in.
Typhoon aftermath from above
The devastation of Typhoon Haiyan as seen from above.
MORE IN PICTURES
Chuck Berry: 1926-2017
Chuck Berry, one of rock'n'roll's most influential guitarists and the creator of raucous anthems that defined its early sound, died at the age of 90.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.