Blasts in Baghdad

Thursday, December 22, 2011

A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A soldier's boot and blood stains are seen on the ground after a bomb attack occurred in Alawi district in central Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Smoke rises from the site of a bomb attack in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. A series of explosions hit Baghdad on Thursday, in the first wave of attacks on Iraq's capital since a crisis erupted between its Shi'ite-led government and Sunni rivals after the last U.S. troops left. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Smoke rises from the site of a bomb attack in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. A series of explosions hit Baghdad on Thursday, in the first wave of attacks on Iraq's capital since a crisis erupted between its Shi'ite-led government and Sunni rivals after the last U.S. troops left. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Workers carry a wounded man after a bomb attack at a hospital in Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Workers carry a wounded man after a bomb attack at a hospital in Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A burnt vehicle is seen after a bomb attack took place in Baghdad's Bayaa district December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

A burnt vehicle is seen after a bomb attack took place in Baghdad's Bayaa district December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

Residents gather at the site of a bomb attack in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A woman reacts after a bomb attack destroyed her makeshift house near a market in Baghdad's Shula district in northwestern Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A woman reacts after a bomb attack destroyed her makeshift house near a market in Baghdad's Shula district in northwestern Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents and Iraqi soldiers inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Residents and Iraqi soldiers inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

People leave a residential building that was damaged in a bomb attack in Karrada district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

People leave a residential building that was damaged in a bomb attack in Karrada district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

A damaged building is seen after a bomb attack in Karrada district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

A damaged building is seen after a bomb attack in Karrada district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Mohammed Ameen

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

Iraqi security forces inspect the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi soldier stands at the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

An Iraqi soldier stands at the site of the bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

People carry a man wounded in a bomb attack at a hospital in Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

People carry a man wounded in a bomb attack at a hospital in Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

A soldier stands guard near a burnt vehicle after a bomb attack in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A soldier stands guard near a burnt vehicle after a bomb attack in Alawi district in central Baghdad December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Saad Shalash

A boy stands near the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

A boy stands near the site of a car bomb attack in Baghdad's Shaab District, northern Baghdad, December 22, 2011. REUTERS/Thaier al-Sudani

