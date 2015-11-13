Blasts in Beirut

A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern...more

A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern Beirut, in an act the United Nations condemned overnight as "despicable." REUTERS/Aziz Taher

