Pictures | Fri Nov 13, 2015 | 3:05pm GMT

Blasts in Beirut

A woman stands on her damaged balcony at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. Lebanon observed a national day of mourning on Friday after two suicide bombs the day before killed 43 people in southern Beirut, in an act the United Nations condemned overnight as "despicable." REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Blood stains are seen on stairs at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Lebanese army soldiers and security forces gather as Lebanese and Hezbollah flags are erected at the site of the two explosions that occurred on Thursday in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Lebanese army soldiers and forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
An injured woman reacts to her wounds inside a hospital after two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A Lebanese army soldier walks past damaged motorbikes at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Forensic inspectors examine the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and Lebanese army members use a crane to inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Injured residents rest inside a hospital after two explosions happened in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Boys stand on merchandises from damaged shops at the site of the two explosions in the southern suburbs of Beirut, November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Friday, November 13, 2015
Residents and members of the Lebanese army inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khalil Hassan

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A motorcycle is seen amid residents inspecting a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A man carrying a gun uses his phone in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Civil Defense members carry a stretcher through a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
A man walks near a blood stain in a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
The remains of a body is seen amid a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
Residents inspect a damaged area caused by two explosions in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon, November 12, 2015. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Reuters / Thursday, November 12, 2015
