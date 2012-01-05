Edition:
Thu Jan 5, 2012

Blasts rock Iraq

<p>Iraqi residents help victims at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Iraqi residents help victims at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Iraqi residents help victims at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem </p>

People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Thursday, January 05, 2012

People grieve outside a morgue before claiming the body of a relative who was killed in a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

<p>Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Iraqi civil defence personnel and people gather at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Boys look at a vehicle damaged by a bomb attack in Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Boys look at a vehicle damaged by a bomb attack in Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Boys look at a vehicle damaged by a bomb attack in Baquba, northeast of Baghdad, January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Iraqi residents grieve at the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>People inspect a damaged bus after a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem </p>

People inspect a damaged bus after a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

Thursday, January 05, 2012

People inspect a damaged bus after a bomb attack in Sadr city in eastern Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kareem Raheem

<p>Iraqi civil defence personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Iraqi civil defence personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Iraqi civil defence personnel inspect the site of a bomb attack in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A police officer provides security at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A police officer provides security at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A police officer provides security at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Iraqi police (top) look on as a wounded man is evacuated from the site of a bomb attack to a hospital in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Iraqi police (top) look on as a wounded man is evacuated from the site of a bomb attack to a hospital in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Iraqi police (top) look on as a wounded man is evacuated from the site of a bomb attack to a hospital in Nassiriya, southeast of Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>Iraqi civil defence personnel recover a body at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Iraqi civil defence personnel recover a body at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, January 05, 2012

Iraqi civil defence personnel recover a body at the site of a bomb attack in Baghdad's northwestern Kadhimiya district, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

<p>A victim of a bomb attack lies after treatment at a hospital in Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik </p>

A victim of a bomb attack lies after treatment at a hospital in Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

Thursday, January 05, 2012

A victim of a bomb attack lies after treatment at a hospital in Baghdad, January 5, 2012. REUTERS/Ahmed Malik

