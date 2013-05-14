Blasts shake Turkey
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man checks an apartment on a damaged building at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A shop owner stands in his damaged shop at the site of a twin bomb blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A shop owner stands in his damaged shop at the site of a twin bomb blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
Smoke rises from the site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
A woman walks on scorched rubble in a damaged store at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A woman walks on scorched rubble in a damaged store at the site of a blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The body of a victim of one of the twin car bombings is pulled out of a manhole on a road in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
The body of a victim of one of the twin car bombings is pulled out of a manhole on a road in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the sites of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the sites of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Smoke rises from site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
Smoke rises from site of an explosion in the town of Reyhanli near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ihlas News Agency via Reuters
A man stands by a burnt bike near one of the scene of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A man stands by a burnt bike near one of the scene of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue officers work at a damaged building at the site of blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue officers work at a damaged building at the site of blast in the town of Reyhanli in Hatay province, near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 13, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A search and rescue team member and his dog work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A search and rescue team member and his dog work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Ahmet Uyan, 45, and Ahmet Ceyhan, 23, who were killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People carry a coffin of a victim killed in yesterday's car bombings in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
People carry a coffin of a victim killed in yesterday's car bombings in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
One of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks seen through a damaged building in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
One of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks seen through a damaged building in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Officials work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A forensic officer works on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
A forensic officer works on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue team members work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Search and rescue team members work on one of the scenes of the twin car bomb attacks in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Huseyin Guduk, 30, who was killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Relatives of Huseyin Guduk, 30, who was killed in yesterday's car bombings, mourn in the town of Reyhanli of Hatay province near the Turkish-Syrian border, May 12, 2013. REUTERS/Umit Bektas
Next Slideshows
Pakistan decides
Nawaz Sharif is poised to become prime minister for a third time after a decisive victory in Pakistan's election.
Guilty of genocide
A Guatemalan court finds former dictator Efrain Rios Montt guilty of genocide and crimes against humanity during the bloodiest phase of the country's 36-year...
World Trade Center rises again
The spire on New York's One World Trade Center has been added, completing the building to its full height of 1,776 feet.
MORE IN PICTURES
Damage to the Great Barrier Reef
Scientists say parts of Australia's Great Barrier Reef will never recover from the impact of unseasonably warm waters as more of the World Heritage Site comes under renewed threat from a recent spike in sea temperatures.
Exodus from Mosul
Refugees trudge through muddy streets and wrecked houses as Iraqi forces besiege Islamic State militants around Mosul's Old City, edging closer to the historic mosque from where the group's leader declared a caliphate nearly three years ago.
Dutch PM fends off far right challenge
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte beats Geert Wilders in the first of a series of European elections this year in which populist insurgent parties are hoping to rock the establishment.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
Americans fight Islamic State from the air
U.S. forces engage in coalition operations against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria as part of Operation Inherent Resolve.
Canadian refugees learn to curl
Resettled refugees, some of whom had come to Canada just days before, brave icy wipeouts and learn the quintessentially Canadian sport of curling.