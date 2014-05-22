Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu May 22, 2014 | 11:49pm BST

Blended premiere

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
1 / 15
Actress Drew Barrymore walks down Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore walks down Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actress Drew Barrymore walks down Hollywood Boulevard at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
2 / 15
Cast members Drew Barrymore and Bella Thorne hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Bella Thorne hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast members Drew Barrymore and Bella Thorne hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
3 / 15
Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast member Terry Crews jumps at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
4 / 15
Actor Adam Sandler poses with his wife Jackie at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Adam Sandler poses with his wife Jackie at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actor Adam Sandler poses with his wife Jackie at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
5 / 15
Actress Drew Barrymore poses with her husband Will Kopelman at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore poses with her husband Will Kopelman at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actress Drew Barrymore poses with her husband Will Kopelman at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 15
Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
7 / 15
Actor Adam Sandler signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actor Adam Sandler signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actor Adam Sandler signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
8 / 15
Actress Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actress Drew Barrymore poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
9 / 15
Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 15
Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast members Drew Barrymore and Adam Sandler hug at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
11 / 15
Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast member Bella Thorne poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
12 / 15
Cast member Joel McHale poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Joel McHale poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast member Joel McHale poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
13 / 15
Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Actress Drew Barrymore signs autographs at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
14 / 15
Cast member Wendi McLendon-Covey poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Cast member Wendi McLendon-Covey poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, May 22, 2014
Cast member Wendi McLendon-Covey poses at the premiere of "Blended" in Hollywood, California May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Next Slideshows

American Idol finale

American Idol finale

Caleb Johnson celebrates as the new American Idol during the finale of the show's 13th season.

22 May 2014
Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Style and scenes from the 67th Cannes Film Festival.

22 May 2014
Austria's bearded lady

Austria's bearded lady

Drag queen Conchita Wurst is the winner of this year's Eurovision Song Contest.

20 May 2014
Billboard Music Awards

Billboard Music Awards

Highlights from the Billboard Awards.

19 May 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures