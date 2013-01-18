Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Jan 18, 2013 | 4:05am GMT

Blessed pets

<p>A couple and their daughter wait with their dog to receive blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. People take their animals to churches to be blessed during the day of Saint Anthony Abate, the patron saint of domestic animals. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>People wait with dogs and birds before receiving blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A priest blesses a rooster in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A priest blesses a dog in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A man holds on to his iguana, perched on his cap, before receiving blessings by a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A priest blesses an iguana in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A dog waits to be blessed by a priest, next to holy water and a bible, in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A priest blesses a group of animals at a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A girl and her turtles wait to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

<p>A man waits with his dog to receive blessings from a priest in a church in Xochimilco, on the outskirts of Mexico City January 17, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido</p>

