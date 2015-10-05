Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Oct 5, 2015 | 4:56pm BST

Blessing of the animals

Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima....more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
1 / 32
Falconers with birds walk down the Nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Falconers with birds walk down the Nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Falconers with birds walk down the Nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
2 / 32
Women wait with their dogs before getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Women wait with their dogs before getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis,...more

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Women wait with their dogs before getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis, Brazil's patron saint of animals. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
3 / 32
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
4 / 32
A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
5 / 32
Tasha, the dog, poses for a photograph at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Tasha, the dog, poses for a photograph at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Tasha, the dog, poses for a photograph at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
6 / 32
Luis Zapata and dog, Binky, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Luis Zapata and dog, Binky, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Luis Zapata and dog, Binky, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
7 / 32
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
8 / 32
A turtle is escorted down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A turtle is escorted down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A turtle is escorted down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
9 / 32
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
10 / 32
A handler with a pig from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary wait for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

A handler with a pig from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary wait for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A handler with a pig from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary wait for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
11 / 32
Alpacas wait with handlers from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Alpacas wait with handlers from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Alpacas wait with handlers from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
12 / 32
A woman receives a communion wafers as she holds her cat before getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman receives a communion wafers as she holds her cat before getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman receives a communion wafers as she holds her cat before getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
13 / 32
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
14 / 32
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
15 / 32
Animals and handlers walk down the nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Animals and handlers walk down the nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Animals and handlers walk down the nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
16 / 32
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (L) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (L) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (L) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
17 / 32
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
18 / 32
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses the pet outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses the pet outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses the pet outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
19 / 32
The feet of a woman and her dog are seen before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

The feet of a woman and her dog are seen before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
The feet of a woman and her dog are seen before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
20 / 32
Marion Kahan and dog, Tink, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Marion Kahan and dog, Tink, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Marion Kahan and dog, Tink, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
21 / 32
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
22 / 32
Mario Sanchez-Blanco and dog, Bambina, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Mario Sanchez-Blanco and dog, Bambina, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Mario Sanchez-Blanco and dog, Bambina, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
23 / 32
Jason Baker and dog, Iggy, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Jason Baker and dog, Iggy, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Jason Baker and dog, Iggy, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
24 / 32
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
25 / 32
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (R) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (R) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (R) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
26 / 32
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
27 / 32
Churchgoers with their pets attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Churchgoers with their pets attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Churchgoers with their pets attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Close
28 / 32
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
29 / 32
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
30 / 32
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Close
31 / 32
A man holds his turtle as a priest blesses the pet during a mass at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

A man holds his turtle as a priest blesses the pet during a mass at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A man holds his turtle as a priest blesses the pet during a mass at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Close
32 / 32
View Again
View Next
French Riviera flash floods

French Riviera flash floods

Next Slideshows

French Riviera flash floods

French Riviera flash floods

Flash floods prompt the government to declare a natural disaster in the tourist region.

05 Oct 2015
School shooting in Oregon

School shooting in Oregon

The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

05 Oct 2015
Flooding in South Carolina

Flooding in South Carolina

Torrential rains leave at least eight dead.

05 Oct 2015
Migrants on the move

Migrants on the move

Migrants and refugees seek a better life as Europe deals with the biggest immigration crisis since World War Two.

02 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Inside the North Korean military

Inside the North Korean military

Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

Serena Williams dominated the Australian Open while pregnant

If Williams is indeed 20 weeks into her term, that would mean she was approximately two months pregnant when she captured her record 23rd Grand Slam tournament title at the Australian Open in January.

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Spring swimming in London's Hyde Park

Swimmers take a dip in the still-chilly Serpentine Lake in London's Hyde Park.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures