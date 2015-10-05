Blessing of the animals
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. Hundreds of pets get blessed during Saint Francis of Assisi festivities outside the San Francisco church in downtown Lima....more
Falconers with birds walk down the Nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
Women wait with their dogs before getting them blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. Pet owners bring their animals to be blessed every year on the day of Sao Francisco de Assis,...more
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A swan is carried down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more
Tasha, the dog, poses for a photograph at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Luis Zapata and dog, Binky, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A turtle is escorted down the nave of the cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth...more
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
A handler with a pig from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary wait for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
Alpacas wait with handlers from the Dawn Animal Agency Sanctuary for the procession of the animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
A woman receives a communion wafers as she holds her cat before getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Owners bring their animals to be blessed by Andrew Dietsche, Bishop of New York at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Animals and handlers walk down the nave of the Cathedral during the Procession of the Animals at the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015....more
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (L) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman holds her dog as a priest blesses the pet outside Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
The feet of a woman and her dog are seen before getting blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Marion Kahan and dog, Tink, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Mario Sanchez-Blanco and dog, Bambina, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Jason Baker and dog, Iggy, attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners hold their pets as they wait for blessings outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest (R) blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A woman prays as she holds her dog after getting it blessed by a priest at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Churchgoers with their pets attend the 31st annual Feast of Saint Francis and Blessing of the Animals at The Cathedral of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Elizabeth Shafiroff
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners holding their pets attend a religious and blessing ceremony outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
Owners hold their pets as a Catholic priest blesses them outside the San Francisco church in Lima, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
A man holds his turtle as a priest blesses the pet during a mass at Sao Francisco de Assis (Saint Francis of Assis) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
