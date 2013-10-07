Blessing of the animals
A Catholic priest blesses pet dogs during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima, Peru, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman attends mass with her dog on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman raises her parrot to be blessed by a Catholic priest during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Catholic priest blesses a pet dog during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A Catholic priest blesses pets during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A dog named Luke sits in a pew at St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouver, British Columbia, October 6, 2013. Luke was one of several parishioners' pets attending services prior to an animal blessing in honour of St. Francis of Assisi, the...more
People wait for a Catholic priest to bless their pets during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
People attend mass with their dogs on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Pet owners hold their pets as a priest sprinkles holy water on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds an image of Saint Francis as she waits for a Catholic priest to bless her pet dog during the feast of Saint Francis of Assisi, outside the Saint Francis church in Lima, October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil
A dog sits on its owner's lap during a mass for the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A woman holds her baby and dog as a priest sprinkles holy water on the feast day of St. Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo, October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
A Scarlet Macaw named Princess Tiffany is perched on a pew in St. Andrew's United Church in North Vancouver, British Columbia October 6, 2013. REUTERS/Andy Clark
A woman attends a mass with her dog on the feast day of St Francis, the patron saint of animals, at Sao Francisco de Assis (St Francis of Assisi) Church in Sao Paulo October 4, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
