Blizzard of 2016

A resident removes snow away from the entrance to his home in Union City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from Midtown Manhattan, after the second-biggest winter storm in New York history, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

A boy crashes his sled on a hill at the U.S. Capitol after a major winter storm swept over Washington January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man walks on a flooded street at Fairmount and Arizona Avenues on his way to work at a casino after a powerful snowstorm struck the U.S. East Coast, in Atlantic City, New Jersey January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

Men clear snow from a platform at Union Station after a major winter storm swept over Washington January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A bird flies by a pond during a snowstorm at Central Park in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A man walks along a street covered by snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

People walk past a United States Coast Guard navigation buoy on the 41st Street beach after breaking from its anchors and drifting five miles after a powerful snowstorm struck the U.S. East Coast, in Ocean City, New Jersey January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Tom Mihalek

A man is seen posing as the Statue of Liberty during a snow storm in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People walk down the middle of 42nd Street past Grand Central Terminal in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

People wait for food they have ordered from a food cart during a snow storm in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A man takes a selfie with a snowman during a snow storm in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A resident shovels snow away from the entrance to his home in Union City, New Jersey, across the Hudson River from Midtown Manhattan, after the second-biggest winter storm in New York history, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Rickey Rogers

Floodwaters surround a fence after a winter storm in Manasquan, New Jersey, January 24, 2016. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter

Freshly fallen snow covers the area around the Washington Monument after snow began to fall in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A woman pulls a child on a sled after a winter storm arrived in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A man walks near the Washington Monument during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman walks in the snow after a winter storm arrived in Washington. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Anthony Williams shovels his walk during a winter storm in the Capitol Hill neighborhood in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A man walks up 14th Street during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A woman walks during a snowstorm at Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

People cross 2nd Avenue as pictured though a taxi window during a snowstorm Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Men try to keep their balance in the snow as they visit the U.S. Capitol grounds in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A man walks in heavy snowfall on Route 59 in Nyack, New York, a northern suburb of New York City along the Hudson river January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A couple poses for a photo on a snow pile during a snow storm in Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

A car is buried in snow from an overnight snowstorm inside Washington DC Beltway in Annandale, Virginia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

A person skis down a street as snow continues to fall in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A view from a basement window shows overnight snow covering the grounds after a blustery snowstorm inside the Washington DC Beltway in Annandale, Virginia, January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Hyungwon Kang

Arne Giepen, a tourist from Germany, throws a snow ball at Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A worker uses a snowblower to clear snow from Times Square in the Manhattan borough of New York January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

A Capitol Hill employee uses a heavy earth moving machine to clear snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

People walk past the statue of Pierre Charles L'Enfant during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

The White House grounds are covered in snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A child plays on the snow-covered grounds of the U.S.Capitol in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

The White House grounds are covered in snow during a winter storm in Washington January 23, 2016. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

Pedestrians cross a steet after a winter storm arrived in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People gather to watch the falling snow at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Pigeon tracks mix with those of the human variety in the snow at Union Station. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Cancelled flights are displayed on a status board at New York's Laguardia Airport ahead of a powerful approaching winter storm, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A Metro subway rider takes a picture of the snow-covered Potomac River as a snow falls in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A worker stands on top of a salt truck in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Crew members work on salt trucks as the snow begins to fall in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Commuters exit the Metrorail station as the snow begins to fall in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Commuters ride the Metrorail as the snow begins to fall in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Snowplow trucks work on the roads as the snow begins to fall in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People buy seafood at the Wharf as the snow begins to fall in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A couple pauses to take a 'selfie' in the freshly fallen snow near the Washington Monument, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A uniformed Secret Service officer stands in the freshly fallen snow outside the White House, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

People pose for pictures in the freshly fallen snow outside the White House, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

A taxi driver pauses to clear his windshield of snow after a winter storm arrived in Washington, January 22, 2016. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

