" /> " />
Edition:
United Kingdom

Blood boils and fists fly

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honor and property problems through the force of blows as a way...more

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. "Takanakuy", which means "when the blood is boiling" in Quechua, is an annual and ancient celebration inherited from the pre-hispanic Chanka culture, that gives hundreds of Andean villagers the chance to solve their love, honor and property problems through the force of blows as a way to put differences behind them before the New Year. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
1 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco, Peru, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
2 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men wearing masks enter the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men wearing masks enter the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
3 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A participant with a deer head waits for the beginning of the fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A participant with a deer head waits for the beginning of the fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
4 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wraps his fists before participating in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wraps his fists before participating in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
5 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
6 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men participate in a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
7 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man is lifted up after being knocked down in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man is lifted up after being knocked down in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
8 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man participates in a one-on-one fight in the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man participates in a one-on-one fight in the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
9 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Two Andean participants embrace each other after a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Two Andean participants embrace each other after a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
10 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man disperses the crowd with a whip before one-on-one fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
11 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man drinks a bottle of alcohol before fighting during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man drinks a bottle of alcohol before fighting during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
12 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
13 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man receives a punch during a one-on-one fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
14 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
15 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men wearing masks dance while entering the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean men wearing masks dance while entering the ring to participate in fights during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
16 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wearing a mask is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
17 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A bleeding Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

A bleeding Andean man reacts after losing a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
18 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wearing a mask and a dissected bird is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

An Andean man wearing a mask and a dissected bird is seen before participating in a fight during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province in Cuzco December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
19 / 20
Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean people watch one-on-one fights as a drunk man lies on the floor during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Tuesday, December 27, 2011

Andean people watch one-on-one fights as a drunk man lies on the floor during the "Takanakuy," a traditional festivity at Chumbivilcas province, in Cuzco, December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique Castro-Mendivil

Close
20 / 20

Blood boils and fists fly

Blood boils and fists fly Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Luxury maternity care

Luxury maternity care
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

All Collections

Inside the Dakota pipeline protest camp

1:20am GMT

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Giant sinkholes

All Collections

Giant sinkholes

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The war in Yemen

All Collections

The war in Yemen

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

The trials of Alexei Navalny

All Collections

The trials of Alexei Navalny

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

First lady Melania Trump

All Collections

First lady Melania Trump

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

Silicon Valley aerials

All Collections

Silicon Valley aerials

Wednesday, February 08, 2017

View More Slideshows »