Tue Apr 9, 2013

Blue Angels

<p>Captain Greg McWherter, commanding officer and flight leader for the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron of the Blue Angels, leads a formation of F/A-18 Hornets during the Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, in this March 30, 2012 photo courtesy of the U.S. Navy. With $85 billion in automatic cuts taking effect on March 1, 2013, millions of fans across the country will likely miss out on the Blue Angels' thrilling shows this year. REUTERS/U.S. Navy/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew Johnson/Handout</p>

<p>Members of the U.S.Navy's Blue Angels aerobatic team pass one another with minimum separation during the 2008 Joint Service Open House Air Show at Andrews Air Force Base, outside Washington, May 21, 2008. REUTERS/Stelios Varias</p>

<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly over the World Trade Center in lower Manhattan as part of the 25th annual Fleet Week celebration in New York, May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz</p>

<p>Members of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels perform during the Andrews Air Show at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, May 19, 2012. REUTERS/Stelios Varias</p>

<p>A formation of F/A-18 Hornet strike fighters assigned to the U.S. Navy flight demonstration squadron, the Blue Angels, fly over San Diego Harbor while participating in the Parade of Flight, an air show showcasing historic and current Naval aircraft in celebration of the Centennial of Naval Aviation, February 12, 2011. REUTERS/Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Roland A. Franklin/Handout</p>

<p>Air Force One taxis past the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels F/A-18 jets at Andrews Air Force Base outside Washington May 13, 2010. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque</p>

<p>F/A-18 Hornets from the Blue Angels, the U.S. Navy's flight demonstration squadron, perform at the Quebec International Air Show in Quebec City, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Mathieu Belanger</p>

<p>The U.S. Navy Blue Angels precision flying team performs a maneuver in their F/A-18 Hornet jets during Fleet Week in San Francisco, California October 6, 2007. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith</p>

<p>The Blue Angels fly over graduates of the U.S. Naval Academy during their graduation and commissioning ceremony in Annapolis, Maryland, May 25, 2007. REUTERS/Jason Reed</p>

<p>The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly in a Delta formation past the Golden Gate Bridge during a practice run in preparation for Fleet Week air show in San Francisco, California, October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

<p>The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels fly in a Delta formation over the bay of San Francisco during a practice run in preparation for Fleet Week air show in California October 5, 2006. REUTERS/Kimberly White</p>

<p>Sean Tucker (front) and David Ellison are accompanied by members of the Blue Angels as they fly over Chicago in preparation for the 88th annual Chicago Air and Water Show August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Jerry Lai</p>

<p>Six F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels leave a long contrail while flying in formation over Seattle, Washington, August 5, 2005, during the start of Seafair weekend. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante</p>

<p>Four F/A-18 Hornet fighter jets of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels fly in formation over the Space Needle in Seattle, Washington, August 5, 2005, during the start of the Seafair weekend. REUTERS/Anthony P. Bolante</p>

<p>The Blue Angels fly over U.S. Cellular Field in Chicago prior to the 2003 Major League All-Star Game, July 15, 2003. REUTERS/Frank Polich</p>

<p>Graduates cheer as the Navy's precision flying team, the "Blue Angels" fly over a graduation ceremony at the U.S. Naval Academy's Navy/Marine Corps Memorial Stadium in Annapolis, May 22, 1998. REUTERS/Blake Sell</p>

