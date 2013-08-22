Bo Xilai trial begins
Disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai stands trial inside the court in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jinan Intermediate People's Court/Handout via Reuters
A petitioner, with his pants removed, balances himself atop a pillar as he stages a protest near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013. ...more
A policeman tries to stop a journalist from photographing as vehicles enter a gate of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013. ...more
Policemen remove a petitioner outside the court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman reacts as she reads a billboard announcing the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai to be held at the Jinan Intermediate People's Court, in Jinan, Shandong province, August 20, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Policemen walk upstairs in front of a court where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held on Thursday in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A policeman stands guard on the street outside the Jinan Intermediate People's Court during the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai in Jinan, Shandong province, August 22, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
Bystanders look at the Jinan Municipality People's Intermediate Courthouse building, where the trial for disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai is likely to be held in Jinan, Shandong province, July 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
A man poses for a picture in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A reporter talks to police officers at the entrance of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A resident walks with a child in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A woman cleans the glass pane of the door of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A television reporter in front of the camera, near the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province, August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A member of a foreign media organization talks to a camera in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 20, 2013. OREUTERS/Carlos...more
Police officers raise a Chinese flag in front of the Jinan Intermediate People's Court building, where the trial of disgraced Chinese politician Bo Xilai will be held in Jinan, Shandong province August 21, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
