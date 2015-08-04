Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six...more
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015....more
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Next Slideshows
Jolie's humanitarian work
Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.
Plus size summer fashion
Models hit the catwalk for the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo.
World's largest Elvis festival
Over 120 Elvis tribute artists, and 30,000 visitors converge on the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Ontario, Canada.
Newport marks electric Dylan
This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, his first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional...
MORE IN PICTURES
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.