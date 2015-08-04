Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Aug 4, 2015 | 2:55pm BST

Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six...more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
1 / 11
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Singer Bobby Brown (2nd R) leaves the funeral with other family members of his daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
2 / 11
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
3 / 11
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston (L) attends a funeral service of her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
4 / 11
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Singer Monica (C), arrives for the funeral of Kristina Bobbi Brown, at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia, August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
5 / 11
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
People go inside of the Whigham funeral home after the hearse believed to be carrying the body of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrived to the funeral home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
6 / 11
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Singer Dionne Warwick (C) attends the funeral service of Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
7 / 11
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
A hearse carrying the remains of Bobbi Kristina Brown arrives for a burial service at the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
8 / 11
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015....more

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
New Jersey Police Officers try to block the view as workers of the Whigham funeral home push the coffin of Bobbi Kristina Brown into the hearse while they prepare to leave the funeral home for the cemetery in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Close
9 / 11
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Reuters / Saturday, August 01, 2015
Leolah Brown walks towards media members saying she was told to leave the funeral service for her niece, Bobbi Kristina Brown at Saint James United Methodist Church in Alpharetta, Georgia August 1, 2015. REUTERS/Tami Chappell
Close
10 / 11
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, August 03, 2015
Cissy Houston, the mother of late singer Whitney Houston, rides in a vehicle as she leaves the Fairview Cemetery in Westfield, New Jersey, where her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina's burial service took place, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Jolie's humanitarian work

Jolie's humanitarian work

Next Slideshows

Jolie's humanitarian work

Jolie's humanitarian work

Angelina Jolie's role as UNHCR's special envoy.

30 Jul 2015
Plus size summer fashion

Plus size summer fashion

Models hit the catwalk for the Fashion Weekend Plus Size Summer 2015 collection show in Sao Paulo.

27 Jul 2015
World's largest Elvis festival

World's largest Elvis festival

Over 120 Elvis tribute artists, and 30,000 visitors converge on the Collingwood Elvis Festival in Ontario, Canada.

27 Jul 2015
Newport marks electric Dylan

Newport marks electric Dylan

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bob Dylan's appearance at the Newport Folk Festival, his first live, electric, "plugged-in" set of his professional...

27 Jul 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editor's Choice Pictures

Editor's Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Postcards from Pyongyang

Postcards from Pyongyang

Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

North Korea's Kim family tree

North Korea's Kim family tree

The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.

Celebrating Holy Week

Celebrating Holy Week

Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.

Songkran water festival

Songkran water festival

The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.

Chocolate printed in 3D

Chocolate printed in 3D

Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.

New York auto show

New York auto show

Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures