Bobbi Kristina Brown laid to rest

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six...more

Cissy Houston (C) attends a funeral service for her granddaughter Bobbi Kristina Brown at the Whigham Funeral Home in Newark, New Jersey August 3, 2015. Brown, the only child of late singer Whitney Houston, died on July 26 at the age of 22, some six months after suffering irreversible brain damage in an incident at her suburban Atlanta home, her family said in a statement. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Close