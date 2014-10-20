Edition:
Bodies found in Indiana

Exterior view of an abandoned house where an unidentified body was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. A northwest Indiana man suspected of murdering at least seven women may be a serial killer who has killed others in the state as far back as 20 years ago, local police said. Darren Vann, 43, of Gary, Indiana, was in custody and police were seeking murder charges against him, said John Doughty, police chief of the neighboring city of Hammond. REUTERS/Jim Young

Monday, October 20, 2014
Exterior view of the home of Darren Vann in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Exterior view of an abandoned house where the body of Teairra Batey was found in Gary, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Exterior view of a Motel 6 where the body of Afrika Hardy was found in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Darren Deon Vann is seen in an undated picture released by the Hammond Police Department in Hammond, Indiana October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Hammond Police Department/Handout

Hammond Police Chief John Doughty and Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. hold a news conference about suspected serial killings in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. leans in to whisper to Hammond Police Lieutenant Richard Hoyda during a news conference about suspected serial killings in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson and Gary Police Chief Larry McKinley hold a news conference about suspected serial killings in Hammond, Indiana, October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Jim Young

