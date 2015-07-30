Body cam of Cincinnati shooting
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. A University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been...more
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car with guns drawn after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County...more
University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing looks into Samuel Dubose's vehicle after Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, Ohio July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing stands near a car after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office
Next Slideshows
A year without home in Ukraine
More than 400 residents displaced by the conflict in eastern Ukraine have been sheltered at a sanatorium since last summer.
Suspected MH370 debris found
Malaysia is "almost certain" that plane debris found on Reunion Island in the Indian Ocean is from a Boeing 777.
Walker: Harleys, Winnebagos and politics
Wisconsin Governor Scott Walker takes his campaign for the Republican candidacy nationwide.
MORE IN PICTURES
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits
The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.