Pictures | Thu Jul 30, 2015 | 10:50pm BST

Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. A University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been charged with murder after a grand jury investigation, the Hamilton County prosecutor said on Wednesday. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car with guns drawn after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

University of Cincinnati police officers Ray Tensing (L) and Phillip Kidd approach a car with guns drawn after driver Samuel Dubose was allegedly pulled over and shot during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Hamilton County...more

