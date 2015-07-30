Body cam of Cincinnati shooting

University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing's body camera shows driver Samuel Dubose pulled over during a traffic stop in Cincinnati, July 19, 2015. A University of Cincinnati police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black man has been...more

