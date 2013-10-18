Body on Canvas
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio...more
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches (R), who has cerebral palsy, is helped by his physiotherapist with his necktie backstage before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo...more
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, is helped with buttoning his shirt before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013....more
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. ...more
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, walks backstage after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013....more
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, embraces his father after performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, warms up before performing a piece called “Body on Canvas” at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Brazilian dancer Marcos Abranches, who has cerebral palsy, performs a piece called “Body on Canvas” based on the work of the Irish painter Francis Bacon at Sergio Cardoso Theatre in Sao Paulo October 17, 2013. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
Next Slideshows
Liverpool Fashion Week
Backstage and runway moments from Liverpool.
Fashion Week Singapore
Collection highlights from Fashion Week in Singapore.
Celebrity designers
Celebrities with their own fashion lines.
Highest-paid TV actors
Forbes ranks the highest-paid actors on television.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Republicans pull healthcare bill
President Donald Trump suffered a stunning political setback in a Congress controlled by his own party when Republican leaders pulled legislation to overhaul Obamacare, a major 2016 election campaign promise of the president and his allies.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
Flashback: Egypt's Arab Spring
A look back at the Egypt uprising that led to the overthrow of president Mubarak in 2011. Mubarak, the first leader to face trial after the Arab Spring protests that swept the region, was freed after six years in detention.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Highlights from Tokyo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Tokyo.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.