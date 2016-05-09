Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon May 9, 2016 | 6:45pm BST

Boeing 767 sets sail

Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village...more

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrives onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. It is destined for local funeral director David McGowan's proposed Glamping Village to be used as accommodation in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
1 / 12
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
2 / 12
A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A young girl looks on at a Boeing 767 airplane in the Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
3 / 12
Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it is prepared to be pulled ashore Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it is prepared to be pulled ashore Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Bad weather surrounds a Boeing 767 airplane as it is prepared to be pulled ashore Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
4 / 12
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
5 / 12
Two women take a picture of a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrived onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Two women take a picture of a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrived onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
Two women take a picture of a Boeing 767 airplane as it arrived onto Enniscrone beach after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
6 / 12
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
7 / 12
A paddle boarder is seen as Boeing 767 airplane arrives the Enniscrone estuary after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A paddle boarder is seen as Boeing 767 airplane arrives the Enniscrone estuary after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
A paddle boarder is seen as Boeing 767 airplane arrives the Enniscrone estuary after it was tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
8 / 12
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Saturday, May 07, 2016
People look on as a Boeing 767 airplane arrives at Enniscrone estuary after being tugged from Shannon airport out to sea around the west coast of Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
9 / 12
Locals look on as Boeing 767 airplane (unseen) reaches it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Locals look on as Boeing 767 airplane (unseen) reaches it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
Locals look on as Boeing 767 airplane (unseen) reaches it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
10 / 12
A Boeing 767 airplane is lifted into the air in a specially manufactured cradle to be placed in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Boeing 767 airplane is lifted into the air in a specially manufactured cradle to be placed in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane is lifted into the air in a specially manufactured cradle to be placed in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
11 / 12
A Boeing 767 airplane is seen in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

A Boeing 767 airplane is seen in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Reuters / Sunday, May 08, 2016
A Boeing 767 airplane is seen in it's final destination in Enniscrone Village at David McGowan's proposed Glamping Villiage in Sligo, Ireland. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne
Close
12 / 12
View Again
View Next
Mercury up close

Mercury up close

Next Slideshows

Mercury up close

Mercury up close

The tiny planet, slightly larger than Earth's moon, flies directly across the sun once every decade.

09 May 2016
Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

Wildfire rages in Fort McMurray

Fire rages unchecked in the heart of Canada's oil sands region as authorities race to evacuate 80,000 people.

09 May 2016
The Pyongyang skyline

The Pyongyang skyline

Views of futuristic skyscrapers, epic monuments and thatched-roof buildings in the North Korean capital.

07 May 2016
Factory workers of North Korea

Factory workers of North Korea

Inside the Pyongyang 326 Electric Cable Factory.

06 May 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Countdown to the French election

Countdown to the French election

Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean

On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault

Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Trump returns to New York

Trump returns to New York

President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's home-grown jet takes first flight

China's C919 passenger jet completes its maiden flight, a major first step for Beijing as it looks to raise its profile in the global aviation market and boost high-tech manufacturing at home.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures