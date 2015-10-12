Bolivia's female wrestlers
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova (front), nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena" (C) reacts during a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Anglea "La Simpatica ", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� (L) and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (front), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena� arrives for a wrestling bout against Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestlers Yenny Mamani (R), nicknamed Martha "La Altena� and Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica", battle during a wrestling bout in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" reacts during a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Bolivian wrestler Leonor Cordova of Bolivia, nicknamed Angela "La Simpatica" arrives for a wrestling bout against Yenny Mamani, nicknamed Martha "La Altena�, in Madrid, Spain, October 8, 2015. REUTERS/ Juan Medina
Next Slideshows
Trump on the stump
The Republican front-runner on the campaign trail.
Taiwan on China's shores
Rustic Kinmen islands, closer in distance to China than Taiwan, lie in a bay across from the high-rises of booming Xiamen, China.
Action Putin
A look at Russia's premiere tough guy.
The deer of Richmond Park
Over 600 red and fallow deer roam in the largest of London's Royal Parks, and have their numbers managed in a cull each November and February.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
France's Le Pen and Macron head to runoff
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are set to face each other in a May 7 runoff for the French presidency after coming first and second in the first round of voting, early projections indicated.
March for Science
Thousands of scientists and people from other walks of life turned out for Earth Day events that organizers have framed as a "celebration" of science to counter a growing disregard for evidence-based knowledge.
Disputed islands of the South China Sea
Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Eve of the French election
With only days to go before France's first round of voting, the presidential race enters its final stretch.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.