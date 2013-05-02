Bollywood dreams

Ram Pratap Verma, a 32-year-old aspiring Bollywood film actor, poses in front of a mural of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai May 1, 2013. Bollywood is an addiction for many; an addiction that attracts thousands of aspiring stars to the city of Mumbai. Ram Pratap Verma made the journey from his small village eight years ago, and despite carrying his whole "home" inside his bag, he is determined not to give up on his ambitions. He endeavours to watch at least one film a week at a cinema, where the silver screen keeps his dreams alive. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui