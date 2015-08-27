Edition:
Bolt struck down

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica is hit by a cameraman on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica collides with a cameraman on a segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica collides with a cameraman on a segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica collides with a cameraman on a segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) falls after being hit by a cameraman (C) on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) falls after being hit by a cameraman (C) on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) falls after being hit by a cameraman (C) on a Segway as he celebrates after winning the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica is knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica is knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt (L) of Jamaica is knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (bottom L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (bottom R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (bottom L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (bottom R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (bottom L) falls after being knocked over by a cameraman (bottom R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Winner Usain Bolt of crouches after being hit by a cameraman on a Segway (R) after competing at the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Winner Usain Bolt of crouches after being hit by a cameraman on a Segway (R) after competing at the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Winner Usain Bolt of crouches after being hit by a cameraman on a Segway (R) after competing at the men's 200 metres final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (front R) limps after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (front R) limps after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (front R) limps after being knocked over by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (2nd L) rubs his feet after being hit by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (2nd L) rubs his feet after being hit by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica (2nd L) rubs his feet after being hit by a cameraman (R) on a Segway after winning the men's 200 metres final at the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China, August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands up after being knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after Bolt won the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands up after being knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after Bolt won the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, August 27, 2015
Usain Bolt of Jamaica stands up after being knocked over by a cameraman on a Segway after Bolt won the men's 200m final during the 15th IAAF World Championships at the National Stadium in Beijing, China August 27, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
