Bolt wins 100m

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) crosses the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (C) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds, while Blake finished secodn and Gatlin third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson