Mon Aug 6, 2012

Bolt wins 100m

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. (2nd L), Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (2nd R) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line ahead of Ryan Bailey of the U.S. (2nd L), Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (2nd R) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final past countryman Yohan Blake (C) who took second and Tyson Gay of the USA (R) who took fourth during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) leaps ahead to win the men's 100m final past countryman Yohan Blake (C) who took second and Tyson Gay of the USA (R) who took fourth during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) pulls ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) pulls ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) pulls ahead to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crosses the finish line first to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mark Blinch

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) crosses the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (C) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds, while Blake finished secodn and Gatlin third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) crosses the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin of the U.S. (C) and Jamaica's Yohan Blake to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt set an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds, while Blake finished secodn and Gatlin third. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

(L to R) Jamaica's Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin of the U.S., Jamaica's Yohan Blake, Tyson Gay of the U.S. and Jamaica's Asafa Powell run in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt won the race setting an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, August 06, 2012

(L to R) Jamaica's Usain Bolt, Justin Gatlin of the U.S., Jamaica's Yohan Blake, Tyson Gay of the U.S. and Jamaica's Asafa Powell run in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. Bolt won the race setting an Olympic record with a time of 9.63 seconds. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 Centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 Centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 Centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates with second-placed compatriot Yohan Blake after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates with second-placed compatriot Yohan Blake after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates with second-placed compatriot Yohan Blake after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to cross the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin (C) of the U.S. and Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to cross the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin (C) of the U.S. and Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt runs to cross the finish line ahead of Justin Gatlin (C) of the U.S. and Jamaica's Yohan Blake in the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt breaks from the blocks on the way to winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Jamaica's Usain Bolt breaks from the blocks on the way to winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt breaks from the blocks on the way to winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

The men's 100m final field finishes the race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

The men's 100m final field finishes the race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, August 06, 2012

The men's 100m final field finishes the race during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake celebrate after the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake celebrate after the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt and Yohan Blake celebrate after the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaican supporters in the House of Jamaica in the O2 centre react as Jamaica's Usain Bolt wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Neil Hall

A beer bottle bounces on the track as competitors in the men's 100 metres final start off the blocks at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

A beer bottle bounces on the track as competitors in the men's 100 metres final start off the blocks at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Monday, August 06, 2012

A beer bottle bounces on the track as competitors in the men's 100 metres final start off the blocks at the London 2012 Olympic Games August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Jamaicans celebrate after watching Usain Bolt win the men's 100 metres final during the London 2012 Olympic Games, as they gather in Half Way Tree in Kingston August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Jamaicans celebrate after watching Usain Bolt win the men's 100 metres final during the London 2012 Olympic Games, as they gather in Half Way Tree in Kingston August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaicans celebrate after watching Usain Bolt win the men's 100 metres final during the London 2012 Olympic Games, as they gather in Half Way Tree in Kingston August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Gilbert Bellamy

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crouches on the track after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crouches on the track after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Monday, August 06, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt crouches on the track after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5

