Bolt's double-double gold

Thursday, August 09, 2012

LONDON 200M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt competes in the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) crosses the finish line to win the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final ahead of Wallace Spearmon of the U.S. during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt reacts as he wins the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) does push ups as he celebrates after winning the men's 200m final at the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. Second place finisher Jamaica's Yohan Blake stands next to him. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Third placed Warren Weir (R) of Jamaica is hugged by compatriot first placed Usain Bolt (C) next to second placed Yohan Blake pose after the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates after he won the men's 200m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 9, 2012. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

Thursday, August 09, 2012

BEIJING 200M: Usain Bolt of Jamaica crosses the finish line, winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica celebrates winning the men's 200m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 09, 2012

LONDON 100M: Jamaica's Usain Bolt, in lane 7, races at the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (2nd L) sprints ahead of the field to win the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt (R) steps on the finish line and wins the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic stadium in London August 5, 2012. L-R are: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures to the crowd after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Fans surround Jamaica's Usain Bolt as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Usain Bolt gestures as he celebrates after winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Jamaica's Yohan Blake (R) watches as his compatriot Usain Bolt holds up a 'Wenlock' one of the London 2012 Olympics mascots, as he celebrates winning the men's 100m final during the London 2012 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium August 5, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Thursday, August 09, 2012

BEIJING 100M: Spectators react as Usain Bolt of Jamaica wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympics August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) runs during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) wins the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (lC) crosses the finish line ahead of Richard Thompson of Trinidad and Tobago (L) and Darvis Patton of the U.S. (R) during the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn

Thursday, August 09, 2012

The shoe of Usain Bolt of Jamaica is seen untied after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica is congratulated by fans after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Hans Deryk

Thursday, August 09, 2012

Usain Bolt of Jamaica points at his race time after winning the men's 100m final of the athletics competition in the National Stadium at the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games August 16, 2008. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

