Bombing in Beirut
A car burns at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, east Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A car burns at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, east Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A Lebanese soldier secures the area after an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir
A Lebanese soldier secures the area after an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir
A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A woman is helped by a Lebanese soldier after an explosion in Ashafriyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir
A woman is helped by a Lebanese soldier after an explosion in Ashafriyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir
A civil defence member helps a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
A civil defence member helps a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese army soldiers secure the area at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban
Lebanese army soldiers secure the area at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban