Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 19, 2012 | 7:05pm BST

Bombing in Beirut

<p>A car burns at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, east Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

A car burns at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, east Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, October 19, 2012

A car burns at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, east Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
1 / 8
<p>A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, October 19, 2012

A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
2 / 8
<p>A Lebanese soldier secures the area after an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir </p>

A Lebanese soldier secures the area after an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir

Friday, October 19, 2012

A Lebanese soldier secures the area after an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir

Close
3 / 8
<p>A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, October 19, 2012

A wounded woman is carried at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
4 / 8
<p>Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, October 19, 2012

Relatives comfort a wounded woman at the site of an explosion in Ashafriyeh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
5 / 8
<p>A woman is helped by a Lebanese soldier after an explosion in Ashafriyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir </p>

A woman is helped by a Lebanese soldier after an explosion in Ashafriyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir

Friday, October 19, 2012

A woman is helped by a Lebanese soldier after an explosion in Ashafriyeh district, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/ Mahmoud Kheir

Close
6 / 8
<p>A civil defence member helps a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban </p>

A civil defence member helps a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, October 19, 2012

A civil defence member helps a wounded man at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
7 / 8
<p>Lebanese army soldiers secure the area at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban</p>

Lebanese army soldiers secure the area at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Friday, October 19, 2012

Lebanese army soldiers secure the area at the site of an explosion in Ashrafieh, central Beirut, October 19, 2012. REUTERS/Hasan Shaaban

Close
8 / 8
View Again
View Next
Clashes in Athens

Clashes in Athens

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick