Bombing in Kabul
A man stands on the roof top of shops damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People look at a crater caused by a bomb blast in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man looks out of a window of a wedding hall which was damaged in bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
People look at a cracked side window of a bus which was damaged at bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Shoes left at the scene of bomb blasts are pictured as a firefighter hoses the ground in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of bomb blasts in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A health worker stands with his bloodied gloves after a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
An election poster of Afghan presidential candidate Abdullah Abdullah is pictured on the broken window of a bus damaged during a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan security forces investigate at the site of a bomb attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Afghan policemen investigate the site of a suicide attack in Kabul June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani
Next Slideshows
Barrel bombs in Aleppo
The use of barrel bombs - typically oil drums packed with explosives and shrapnel - has drawn international condemnation against the Syrian military.
Shooting in Seattle
A gunman opens fire on the campus of Seattle Pacific University.
Inside Walmart
Walmart prepares for its annual shareholder meeting in Arkansas.
Bring Back Our Girls
Global protests over the abduction of Nigerian schoolgirls by Boko Haram.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.