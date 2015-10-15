Edition:
Bombing Yemen

Smoke billows from a military arms depot after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike on the Nuqom Mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 15, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 15, 2015
Houthi militants stand at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted a tunnel leading to the presidential house near the Petrol Station in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Smoke rises from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 26, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 26, 2015
A man help in clearing debris at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted the Complex for Automotive Services near a tunnel leading to the presidential house in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
People gather at the site of a Saudi-led air strike that targeted the Complex for Automotive Services near a tunnel leading to the presidential house in Yemen's capital Sanaa, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015
Smoke and balls of fire rise from a military base after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 10, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, September 10, 2015
Boys look from behind window bars of a house damaged by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, August 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, August 26, 2015
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A Houthi militant stands amidst debris from a house of a Houthi leader Rafiq Rafiq, which was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike, near Sanaa, May 30, 2015. The Houthi militant is seen holding a picture of Rafiq Rafiq's son, who the Houthis say, was killed in the air-strike. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, May 30, 2015
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
A view of a building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike is seen in Haradh city of Yemen's northwestern province of Hajja, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

Reuters / Wednesday, May 20, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa, April 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015
People ride on a motorcycle as they pass by a police headquarters destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's northwestern city of Saada, May 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Thursday, May 07, 2015
Smoke billows from a fire at a Houthi-controlled military site after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
People stand on the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa, April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Saturday, April 04, 2015
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa, May 31, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015
Fire and smoke billows from an army weapons depot after it was hit by an air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 11, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Monday, May 11, 2015
School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa, June 3, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, May 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
An air strike hits a military site controlled by the Houthi group in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 12, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, May 12, 2015
Houthi militants guard the house of Ali Haidar, a Houthi leader, destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen, May 29, 2015. A guard was reportedly injured in the strike on the house, whose occupants had already evacuated prior to the strike, according to Houthis guarding the site and local media. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Friday, May 29, 2015
People gather at a site hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa, May 27, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, May 27, 2015
The collapsed house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, is seen after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, June 9, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015
A plainclothes presidential guard stands in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes destroyed it in Sanaa, May 10, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015
Trending Collections

Pictures