Bombing Yemen

Photographer
Naif Rahma
Location
SAADA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

People search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

Smoke and debris rise from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Naif Rahma
Location
SAADA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

A man looks after he was rescued from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

A fighter jet belonging to the Saudi-led coalition fires a missile over Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Tuesday, August 30, 2016

Smoke rises from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Naif Rahma
Location
SAADA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, August 31, 2016

People recover the body of a boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
HOUDIEDA, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, February 24, 2016

Workers inspect damage at a wood factory after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Houdieda. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016

A woman cries near her house after it was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Thursday, February 25, 2016

People gather around a crater near houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Wednesday, February 10, 2016

A man walks through smoke at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016

A hand is seen on the ground as policemen try to recover the body from under the wreckage at the site of a Saudi-led air strike on the police headquarters in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016

Journalists stand inside a sports hall destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, YEMEN
Reuters / Monday, January 18, 2016

Policemen carry the body of a dead fellow policeman, that they recover from the site of a Saudi-led air strike on the police headquarters in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016

Men walk on the rubble at the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, December 29, 2015

People stand around a crater caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, January 05, 2016

Houthi militants walk past the collapsed roof of the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, January 03, 2016

A poster of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi is seen on the ground amid the wreckage of a municipal building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Monday, April 20, 2015

Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
ABDULJABBAR ZEYAD
Location
Houdieda, YEMEN
Reuters / Saturday, January 02, 2016

A man looks at cows killed by a Saudi-led air strike at a dairy farm in Bajil in Yemen's western province of Houdieda. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015

Houthi militants stand at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted a tunnel leading to the presidential house near the Petrol Station in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Thursday, October 01, 2015

A man help in clearing debris at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted the Complex for Automotive Services near a tunnel leading to the presidential house in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi
Location
SANAA, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, September 08, 2015

Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015

A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Saturday, September 05, 2015

A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Tuesday, June 09, 2015

A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015

People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, April 26, 2015

People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, May 31, 2015

A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Photographer
Khaled Abdullah Ali Al Mahdi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Wednesday, June 03, 2015

School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Photographer
Mohamed Al-Sayaghi
Location
Sanaa, Yemen
Reuters / Sunday, May 10, 2015

A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Bombing Yemen

