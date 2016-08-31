Bombing Yemen
People search for victims under the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Smoke and debris rise from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks after he was rescued from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
A fighter jet belonging to the Saudi-led coalition fires a missile over Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises from the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People recover the body of a boy from under the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in the northwestern city of Saada, Yemen. REUTERS/Naif Rahma
Workers inspect damage at a wood factory after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Houdieda. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman cries near her house after it was destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People gather around a crater near houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man walks through smoke at the site of a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A hand is seen on the ground as policemen try to recover the body from under the wreckage at the site of a Saudi-led air strike on the police headquarters in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Journalists stand inside a sports hall destroyed by Saudi-led air strikes in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Policemen carry the body of a dead fellow policeman, that they recover from the site of a Saudi-led air strike on the police headquarters in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Men walk on the rubble at the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People stand around a crater caused by a Saudi-led air strike on the outskirts of Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Houthi militants walk past the collapsed roof of the Chamber of Trade and Industry headquarters after it was hit by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A poster of Yemeni President Abed Rabbo Mansour Hadi is seen on the ground amid the wreckage of a municipal building destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Smoke rises during an air strike on an army weapons depot on a mountain overlooking Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man looks at cows killed by a Saudi-led air strike at a dairy farm in Bajil in Yemen's western province of Houdieda. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Houthi militants stand at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted a tunnel leading to the presidential house near the Petrol Station in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man help in clearing debris at the site of a Saudi-led air strike which targeted the Complex for Automotive Services near a tunnel leading to the presidential house in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Houthi militants stand in the house of Houthi leader Yahya Aiydh, after Saudi-led air strikes destroyed it in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits outside his house with a head injury following a Saudi-led air strike, which destroyed his house, in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A Houthi militant poses for a photograph while standing on the rubble of a house destroyed by a Saudi-led airstrike in Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A guard stands on the collapsed roof of the house of General Ali al-Dhafif, a Yemeni army brigade commander, after it was hit by Saudi-led air strikes near Sanaa, Yemen. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People flee as smoke billows after air strikes hit the house of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People salvage furniture from the rubble of a house destroyed by an air strike in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A Houthi militant sits amidst debris from the Yemeni Football Association building, which was damaged in a Saudi-led air strike, in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
School books are seen on the rubble of houses destroyed by a Saudi-led air strike near Yemen's capital Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man screams in front of the residence of Yemen's former President Ali Abdullah Saleh after airstrikes hit it in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi