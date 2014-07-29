Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Tue Jul 29, 2014 | 3:15am BST

Bombs over Aleppo

A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A civil defense member is stuck under debris at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
1 / 10
Civil defense members look for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Civil defense members look for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Civil defense members look for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
2 / 10
A resident carries an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

A resident carries an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A resident carries an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
3 / 10
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A Civil defense member looks for survivors at a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
4 / 10
Civil defense members help an injured man that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Civil defense members help an injured man that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Civil defense members help an injured man that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
5 / 10
Residents help an injured man who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents help an injured man who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Residents help an injured man who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
6 / 10
A civil defense member carries an injured woman that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

A civil defense member carries an injured woman that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
A civil defense member carries an injured woman that survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in the Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Hamid Khatib
Close
7 / 10
Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Residents inspect a site hit by what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
8 / 10
Residents help an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents help an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Residents help an injured civil defense member who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
9 / 10
Residents help an injured boy who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Residents help an injured boy who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer

Tuesday, July 29, 2014
Residents help an injured boy who survived what activists said were two barrel bombs dropped at a site by forces loyal to Syria's President Bashar al-Assad in Al-Shaar neighborhood of Aleppo July 27, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Tornado outside Boston

Tornado outside Boston

Next Slideshows

Tornado outside Boston

Tornado outside Boston

A rare tornado touches down just north of Boston.

28 Jul 2014
Clashes near crash site

Clashes near crash site

Ukrainian forces battle with pro-Russian rebels close to where Malaysian flight MH17 crashed.

28 Jul 2014
Inside the tunnels of Gaza

Inside the tunnels of Gaza

The Israeli army hunts for underground passages said to be used by Palestinian militants for cross-border attacks.

25 Jul 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

25 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Cherry blossoms of Japan

Crowds of tourists and residents flock to parks to enjoy the cherry blossoms marking the start of spring.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

Truck drives into crowd in Sweden

At least three people were killed when a truck drove into a crowd on a shopping street and crashed into a department store in central Stockholm.

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

Xi and Trump come face-to-face

President Donald Trump holds his first meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping, as Trump faces pressure to achieve trade concessions from China and prevent a crisis with North Korea from spiraling out of control.

Grand National style

Grand National style

Racegoers dress up for the Grand National at Aintree Racecourse.

U.S. missile strike on Syria

U.S. missile strike on Syria

The United States fires dozens of cruise missiles at a Syrian airbase from which it said a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched.

Russian forces in Syria

Russian forces in Syria

Russia joined the war on Assad's behalf in 2015, an action that decisively turned the momentum of the conflict in the Syrian government's favor.

South Africans protest against President Zuma

South Africans protest against President Zuma

Sporadic violence broke out in Johannesburg as more than 50,000 people marched in South African cities to protest against President Jacob Zuma, demanding he quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures