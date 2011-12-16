Edition:
United Kingdom

Bootleg liquor proves deadly

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. An adulterated batch of bootleg liquor has killed at least 100 drinkers in eastern India, with dozens more arriving at a cramped rural hospital with poisoning symptoms. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
1 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
2 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Onlookers stand next to the body of a man, who consumed bootleg liquor, outside the mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
3 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member weeps for her relative, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
4 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A man, who consumed bootleg liquor, is seen with his name tag on his forehead inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
5 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members mourn for their relatives, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, outside their hut in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

A family member comforts her relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
7 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Family members carry their relative, who fell ill after consuming bootleg liquor, inside a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
8 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Villagers carry the body of a man, who died after consuming bootleg liquor, during his funeral in Sangram Nagar village near Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 10
Friday, December 16, 2011

Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Friday, December 16, 2011

Dead bodies of people, who consumed bootleg liquor, lie outside a mortuary of a hospital at Diamond Harbour, a town about 50 km (31 miles) south of West Bengal's capital Kolkata, December 15, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
10 / 10

Bootleg liquor proves deadly

Bootleg liquor proves deadly Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Iraq retrospective

Iraq retrospective
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

From Mosul to Michigan

All Collections

From Mosul to Michigan

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 11, 2017

First 100 days of Trump

All Collections

First 100 days of Trump

Saturday, February 11, 2017

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

All Collections

Inside a Rohingya refugee camp

Friday, February 10, 2017

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

All Collections

Countdown to PyeongChang Olympics

Friday, February 10, 2017

Aleppo after the siege

All Collections

Aleppo after the siege

Friday, February 10, 2017

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

All Collections

Nepal's month-long Hindu festival

Friday, February 10, 2017

View More Slideshows »