Pictures | Mon Sep 14, 2015 | 3:35pm BST

Border deadline

A migrant is seen through the fence as he walks before crossing the into the country from Serbia at the border near Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Migrants board a bus after being taken off a train at the border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A sign reading "#trainofhopeDO" is seen at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A migrant family boards a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A migrant sits in a train heading towards the Austrian border from Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian police officers help a migrant carrying his child to board a bus at a migrant collection point near the Serbian Hungarian border in Roszke, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A bus with migrants arrives at the train station in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants arrive at the main railway station in Dortmund, Germany September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A railway official secures the rail tracks as migrants sit on the platform, waiting for a train at Vienna west railway station, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Policemen maintain order after migrants attempted to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants walk away from the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Syrian refugees cross train tracks as they make their way towards Greece's border, with Macedonia near the Greek village of Idomeni, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Alexandros Avramidis

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Police maintain order as migrants attempt to leave the border crossing in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
German police register migrants at a border station in Freilassing, Germany September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Migrants run on the field near the border crossing from Hungary in Nickelsdorf, Austria September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
German policemen check passenger's documents on a train in Freilassing, on the border between Austria and Germany, September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
Hungarian policemen stand outside a bus with migrants at a collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Monday, September 14, 2015
A group of migrants from Syria sits inside a vehicle stopped by German police on a country road heading to Freilassing, Germany from Salzburg, Austria September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Ebenbichler

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
Hungarian police officers stand guard as migrants disembark from a train at the railway station in the town of Hegyeshalom next to the Austrian Hungarian border, Hungary September 13, 2015. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

Reuters / Sunday, September 13, 2015
A Hungarian police officer stands outside a bus with migrants at a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
Migrants walk along rail tracks on sunset close to a migrant collection point in Roszke, Hungary September 12, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, September 12, 2015
