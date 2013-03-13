Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Wed Mar 13, 2013 | 5:40pm GMT

Border Security Expo

<p>Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest...more

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Attendees are seen on a black and white FLIR high definition camera monitor displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. Products and services from over 100 companies are on display, showing the latest technology in security products and drawing law enforcement officials from around the country. With expected government budget cuts due to the sequester, attendance was down during the first day of the three day expo, according to one Expo official. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
1 / 15
<p>Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Bullet casing from a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon rest on the floor at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
2 / 15
<p>Qube Unmanned Aircraft System are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Qube Unmanned Aircraft System are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Qube Unmanned Aircraft System are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
3 / 15
<p>Attendees look at an assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Attendees look at an assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Attendees look at an assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
4 / 15
<p>Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
5 / 15
<p>Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
6 / 15
<p>Attendees look at the Lenco MRAP Bear SWAT Team vehicle at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Attendees look at the Lenco MRAP Bear SWAT Team vehicle at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Attendees look at the Lenco MRAP Bear SWAT Team vehicle at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
7 / 15
<p>Part of a transportable long range surveillance camera is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Part of a transportable long range surveillance camera is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Part of a transportable long range surveillance camera is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
8 / 15
<p>An exhibitor fires a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

An exhibitor fires a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

An exhibitor fires a dummy AR-15 style assault weapon at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
9 / 15
<p>FLIR's high definition camera is displayed above a group of attendees at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

FLIR's high definition camera is displayed above a group of attendees at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

FLIR's high definition camera is displayed above a group of attendees at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
10 / 15
<p>Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Steiner binoculars are displayed at the seventh annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
11 / 15
<p>Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Attendees look at displays at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
12 / 15
<p>An AR-15 style assault weapon is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

An AR-15 style assault weapon is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

An AR-15 style assault weapon is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
13 / 15
<p>Lockheed Martin's Squad Mission Support System vehicle is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

Lockheed Martin's Squad Mission Support System vehicle is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

Lockheed Martin's Squad Mission Support System vehicle is displayed at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
14 / 15
<p>A man walks past a sign at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott</p>

A man walks past a sign at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Wednesday, March 13, 2013

A man walks past a sign at the 7th annual Border Security Expo in Phoenix, Arizona March 12, 2013. REUTERS/Joshua Lott

Close
15 / 15
View Again
View Next
Arlington's lost

Arlington's lost

Next Slideshows

Arlington's lost

Arlington's lost

Scenes from Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia.

12 Mar 2013
Japan: Two years on

Japan: Two years on

With a minute of silence, tolling bells and prayers, Japan marked the second-year anniversary of the earthquake and tsunami that killed thousands and set off a...

11 Mar 2013
Pakistani Christians demand protection

Pakistani Christians demand protection

Hundreds of Pakistani Christians demand better protection after a Christian neighborhood was torched in Lahore, in connection with the country's controversial...

11 Mar 2013
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

09 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

President Trump's first 50 days

President Trump's first 50 days

Scenes from the first weeks of the Trump administration.

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Mourning girls burned to death in Guatemala shelter

Guatemala mourns after at least 37 girls burned to death under lock and key in an overcrowded shelter for abused teens.

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

Celebrity style: Kristen Stewart

The fashion and style of actress Kristen Stewart.

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State preserves artifacts in tunnel

Islamic State militants carefully excavated ancient artifacts under Mosul's Mosque of Jonah and then preserved them in tunnels, a local archaeologist said, in sharp contrast to their public desecration of antiquities.

Six years after Fukushima

Six years after Fukushima

On March 11, 2011, a 9.0 magnitude earthquake set off a massive tsunami and meltdowns at the Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear plant, killing more than 15,000 people and devastating the northeastern coast of Japan.

Britain's next top dog

Britain's next top dog

Dogs from around the world compete in Britain's famed Crufts Dog Show.

South Korean president impeached

South Korean president impeached

South Korea's Constitutional Court removes President Park Geun-hye from office over a graft scandal.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Photos