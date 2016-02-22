Boris Johnson and David Cameron
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson arrive at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and Mayor of London Boris Johnson travel by train to Newark, central England May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) laughs as London Mayor Boris Johnson speaks during an election rally in Hendon in north London, Britain May 5, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and Mayor of London Boris Johnson wait for a train at Newark station following a visit to the town, in central England May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and Mayor of London Boris Johnson walk to a function on the second day of the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, central England September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson sit on an underground train as they head to Westminster after local election campaigning in Harrow, London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (2nd R) and Mayor of London Boris Johnson (2nd L) speak with shoppers in Newark market, central England May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) react as they join a hand-printing session with children at the Advantage children's daycare nursery in Surbiton in south west London, April 22, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson react during the London 2012 Olympic Games one year countdown at an Olympic event in Trafalgar Square in central London July 27, 2011. REUTERS/Luke McGregor
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (L) and Mayor of London Boris Johnson (R) queue for coffee at a coffee shop on Newark station following a visit to Newark, central England May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Rousseau/Pool
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron (R) reacts as London Mayor Boris Johnson (C) speaks at a rally in west London May 21, 2014. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Britain's opposition Conservative Party leader David Cameron (R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (L) speak during a tour of a market in the City of London April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's opposition Conservative Party Leader David Cameron (L) and London Mayor Boris Johnson arrive at the City of London Academy in Southwark, London May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Carl de Souza/Pool
Britain's Conservative Party mayoral candidate for London Boris Johnson (L) speaks with Party leader David Cameron on stage on the first day of the Conservative Party annual conference in Blackpool September 30, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Britain's opposition Conservative Party leader David Cameron (2R) and London Mayor Boris Johnson (2L) tour St. George's Day themed-stalls at a market in the City of London April 23, 2010. REUTERS/Toby Melville
London Mayor Boris Johnson (R) shakes hands with Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron at the The Electric City Conference in London December 6, 2012. REUTERS/Peter Macdiarmid/POOL
Britain's Boris Johnson (R) waves as he boards a branded London bus with Conservative party leader David Cameron in central London, September 27, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville
