Boston bombings remembered
2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivors Paul and J.P. Norden cross the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The shoes of 2013 Boston Marathon bombing survivor J.P. Norden read "Boston Strong" as he stands at the finish line on the one-year anniversary of the bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dignitaries, including Vice President Joe Biden, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014, on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings....more
Members of the public stand behind barricades during a ceremony for dignitaries, survivors and first responders at the finish line marking the the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. ...more
Honor guards march after a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Erika Brannock crosses the finish line following a ceremony on the one-year anniversary of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, Vice President Joe Biden, Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick and Boston Athletic Association Executive Director Tom Grilk, during a...more
Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag raising ceremony at the finish line in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Cardinal Sean O'Malley (L) joins the family of Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2014. Martin Richard's sister Jane (5th R) wipes her face as she...more
Honor guards stand beside a wreath at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A bystander cries as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Dignitaries, survivors and first responders participate in a flag-raising ceremony near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Pedestrians pass by blue and yellow banners near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Kevin Brown puts up a handmade memorial for victims of the bombings near the race's finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (C) joins the family of bombing victim Martin Richard at the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony in Boston, April 15, 2014. Richard's family members include sister Jane (3rd R), mother Denise (2nd R) and...more
Passers-by watch as families of the bombing victims and public officials place a wreath at the site of the first bomb blast near the finish line in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Roses hang on a lamp post near the site of the second bomb blast in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Former Boston Mayor Tom Menino (2nd L) wipes his face during a moment of silence with current Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd L), U.S. Vice President Joe Biden (C), Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (2nd R) and Boston Athletic Association Executive...more
Police officers stand near the Boston Marathon grandstand on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Boston Police stand beneath a Boston Strong sign near the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
Family members of the victims are joined by Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick (baseball cap, L) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (3rd R) as they walk to the finish line for a wreath-laying ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast in Boston, April...more
Boston Fire Department honor guards (R) relieve Cambridge Police honor guards at the site of one of the two bomb blasts in Boston, April 15, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A runner passes Marathon Sports, the site of one of two bomb blasts, on Boylston Street in Boston, Massachusetts, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A woman walks her dog past Forum restaurant, one of two bomb sites, on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
A cyclist crosses the newly laid official Boston Marathon finish line on Boylston Street in Boston, April 14, 2014. REUTERS/Dominick Reuter
