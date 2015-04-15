Boston bombings remembered
A man wearing a shirt for the foundation for Boston Marathon bombing victim Martin Richard pauses at the site of the second bomb blast on the second anniversary of the Boston Marathon bombings in Boston, Massachusetts April 15, 2015. REUTERS/Brian...more
Jane, the sister of bombing victim Martin Richard, tries on a firefighter's helmet during a visit to the fire station on Boylston Street. With Jane are her father Bill (L) and mother Denise (R). REUTERS/Brian Snyder
(L-R) Jenna Dziedzic, Sabrina Dellorusso, Linda Witt, Jillian Boynton and Rene Martel console one another during a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wearing a Boston Strong shirt observes a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bombing survivors Jeff Bauman (left) and Patrick Downes throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the game between the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports
A woman has the words "Boston Stronger" written on her arm near the finish line. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Marathon bombing survivor Jeff Bauman (L) and Carlos Arredondo (R), who helped save Bauman, talk to reporters following a ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Boston Police Officer Roy Boussard bows his head during a moment of silence at the site of the first bomb blast and at the time the bombs went off. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
The family of bombing victim Martin Richard (R) and Boston Mayor Marty Walsh (L) walk along Boylston Street following a ceremony at the site of the second bomb blast. Martin Richard's father Bill (C) smiles as he walks behind his daughter Jane (2nd...more
A peace sign and note with the initials of the bombing victims hang at the site of the second bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
A man wearing a shirt reading "Boston Strong" and "Survivor" walks away following a ceremony at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Flowers and notes are left at the site of the first bomb blast. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Jane, the sister of bombing victim Martin Richard, sits on a new bench with the words "Keep Running Boston" and "Boston Strong" on it outside the fire station on Boylston Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Denise Richard, mother of bombing victim Martin Richard, looks at banners signed by members of the public after the bombings and now hanging at a fire station on Boylston Street. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Bombing victim Martin Richard's sister Jane (2nd R) watches her brother Henry (R) unveil the 2015 Boston Marathon banners during a ceremony at the site of the second bomb blast. Martin Richard's father Bill (L) and mother Denise (2nd L) watch the...more
Next Slideshows
Fields of flowers
With 7 million bulbs in bloom this spring, and a total of 800 varieties of tulips, this Dutch flower garden is one of the largest in the world.
Memorial at sea
Family travel to the site where over 300 people, 250 of them students, died after the ferry they where on capsized when it made a sharp turn in South Korea.
Life at Google
Behind-the-scenes at Google offices worldwide.
Inside Yarmouk
Islamic State fighters have largely withdrawn from a Palestinian refugee camp on the outskirts of Damascus after expelling their main rival.
MORE IN PICTURES
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Postcards from Pyongyang
Street scenes from the reclusive nation as North Korea prepares to mark the 105th anniversary of the birth of founding father Kim Il-sung.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
North Korea's Kim family tree
The status of the ruling Kim family of North Korea, the world's only hereditary totalitarian Stalinist state.
Celebrating Holy Week
Christians around the world celebrate the week leading up to Easter Sunday.
Songkran water festival
The Songkran festival, also known as the water festival, marks the start of Thailand's traditional New Year and is believed to wash away bad luck.
Chocolate printed in 3D
Beer bottles and bunnies are printed in 3D at the Belgian chocolate company Miam Factory.
New York auto show
Highlights from the 2017 New York International Auto Show.