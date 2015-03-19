Boston Marathon trial evidence
An unexploded metal bomb, entered as evidence in the trial of Boston Marathon bombing suspect Dzhokhar Tsarnaev. Unexploded metal bombs shown in court were filled with explosive powder and lined with metal pellets used in BB guns, said Massachusetts...more
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev is seen standing in a boat where he was apprehended by police on March 18, 2015, after hiding in a boat after a daylong lockdown of much of the greater Boston area. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's friend Stephen Silva loaned the rusty Ruger P95 handgun that prosecutors contend was used to shoot dead Massachusetts Institute of Technology police officer Sean Collier. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A blood-stained message that prosecutors say Dzhokhar Tsarnaev wrote on the inside of a boat he was hiding in before his violent capture, explaining his reasoning for killing innocent people. �We Muslims are one body you hurt one you hurt us all,�...more
During a gunfight with Watertown Police officers, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev hopped into a black Mercedes the brothers had carjacked hours earlier, and attempted to run over three police officers who were trying to arrest his brother Tamerlan. The officers...more
The scene moments before a second bomb exploded as a man (top R), marked with a circle by prosecutors and identified by them as defendant Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, moves rapidly away from the spot near the finish line of the race. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's...more
The moment the second bomb exploded near the finish line. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The scene shortly after the second bomb exploded. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A bloody blanket and life preserver are seen in the boat, which bore at least 110 bullet holes on all sides from the immense volley of gunfire that had surrounded Dzhokhar Tsarnaev's arrest. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A wallet containing the drivers license for Tamerlan Tsarnaev. Tsarnaev's lawyers contend 26-year-old Tamerlan was the driving force behind the attacks and that his younger sibling followed out of subservience. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
An unexploded metal bomb. During a gunfight, the pair threw one bomb of the same apparent design as the pressure-cooker devices they set off at the race, prior witnesses have testified. Witnesses have described that bomb as temporarily blurring their...more
David Henneberry, the owner of the boat, described waking up the morning after a gunfight between the Tsarnaev brothers and police and noticing something wrong about the winter covering of his boat, but presuming it had been blown around by the wind....more
Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev are pictured crouching in front of a Mercedes during the gunfight on a street tightly packed with houses. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
A still image from surveillance video shows Dzhokhar Tsarnaev on March 11, 2015. REUTERS/U.S. Attorney's Office/Handout
The blood-stained message written inside the hull of the boat accuses the United States government of killing Muslims and says "I can't stand to see such evil go unpunished". REUTERS/U.S. Department of Justice/Handout
